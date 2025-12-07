Isogai Heads Back to AHL with Ontario
Published on December 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that forward Kenta Isogai has been recalled by the Reign.
Isogai goes back to Ontario for the second time this season. The 5'11", 180-pound forward was recalled by the Reign on November 6th and made his AHL debut on November 21st, factoring in a 3-2 win at home against Bakersfield, and played in the rematch the next night on the road. Isogai made his pro debut with the Swamp Rabbits on Opening Night on October 17th, and two games later notched his first professional goal. As a Swamp Rabbit, he has a goal and four points in 11 games.
Hailing from Nagano, Japan, Isogai, 21, played the last two seasons in the WHL with the Victoria Royals and Wenatchee Wild, compiling well over a point-per-game pace with 63 goals and 166 points in 123 games, garnering 2024 US First All-Star Team recognition. Before transitioning his junior career to the WHL, Isogai played three seasons in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms, helping lead the team to the 2023 Clark Cup Championship.The Swamp Rabbits now take to the road to face the in-state rival South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop for the first of two against the Stingrays takes place tomorrow at 6:05pm EST at North Charleston Coliseum.
