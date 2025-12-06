Blades Look to Extend Win Streak Versus Admirals

Florida Everblades forward Hudson Elynuik (left) gets the edge against the Norfolk Admirals

Norfolk, VA - Following a five-goal explosion in the second period of last night's 8-4 win over the Norfolk Admirals, the Everblades look to keep rolling tonight with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at the Norfolk Scope.

The Blades now sit at 13-5-1-1 and ride a three-game win streak to maintain their two-point lead atop the South Division.

In last night's first meeting, four Everblades delivered multi-point performances. Kyle Penney and Jordan Sambrook each posted a goal and two assists, while Craig Needham's two goals and Hudson Elynuik's one goal and one assist rounded out the scoring.The Admirals had one multi-point performer, Grant Hebert, who finished with a goal and an assist.

Kyle Betts' lone goal moved him into the team's top-scorer spot with seven on the season, surpassing Reid Duke. Jordan Sambrook's performance last night also pushed him into the lead among Blades defensemen with nine points (1 goal, 8 assists).

Anthony Romano's second-period assist stretched his point streak to a season-best six games. Elynuik has points in five straight and goals in three straight.

After Jesse Lansdell's shorthanded goal and Hebert's power-play marker last night, the teams' special-teams stats shift to Florida now operating a 16% power play (11/ 67) and an 85% penalty kill (55/65), while Norfolk enters at 14% on the man advantage (7/50) and a 79% kill rate (46/58).

