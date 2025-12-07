Saturday Night's Alright for a 6-3 Grizzlies' Victory
Published on December 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies get two goals from Griffin Ness and 46 saves from Dylan Wells in a 6-3 victory over the Allen Americans on a Saturday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
Aiden Hansen-Bukata scored his first professional goal 10:40 into the contest. AHB is the eighth different Grizzlies player to score his first pro goal this season. Griffin Ness scored 15:06 unassisted on a shot from the right point. Utah led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play.
Ness scored his second of the night on a great feed from Danny Dzhaniyev 6:01 in. Ness has Saturday Night Fever as he has scored five goals in the last three Saturdays. Allen's Colton Hargrove scored on a one-timer 15:35 in. Hargrove appeared in his 500th professional game. Reed Lebster got Utah back on the board 18:31 in on a rebound from a Luke Manning shot. Lebster is the first Grizzlies player to get to 10 goals on the season. Utah led 4-1 after two periods.
Stepan Timofeyev scored a power play goal 11:08 into the third period to extend Utah's lead to 5-1. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play and a perfect 6 for 6 on the penalty kill. Allen got goals from Danny Katic 15:33 in and Michael Gildon 16:40 in to make it a 5-3 game. John Gelatt scored an empty netter 18:24 in shorthanded to seal the victory for the Grizzlies, who are now 7-5-1 on the road this season.
Utah's Dylan Wells gets his fifth victory in net as he saved 46 of 49. Allen's David Tendeck stopped 13 of 18 in the loss. Allen outshot Utah 49 to 19.
Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Reed Lebster and Stepan Timofeyev each had 1 goal and 1 assist in the win. Danny Dzhaniyev and Luke Manning each had 2 assists.
Daniel Amesbury made his Grizzlies debut and he got in a fight with Allen's Braiden Simmons-Fischer 10:31 into the second period.
Utah will be at Maverik Center for a three-game series against the Atlanta Gladiators on December 10, 12-13. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Griffin Ness (Utah) - 2 goals, +1, 2 shots.
2. Dylan Wells (Utah) - 46 of 49 saves.
3. Colton Hargrove (Allen) - 1 goal, 5 shots.
ECHL Stories from December 6, 2025
- Saturday Night's Alright for a 6-3 Grizzlies' Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Split Roadtrip with Bison - Kalamazoo Wings
- Dickinson Records Overtime Winner as Ambrosio Sends Teddy Bears Flying - Toledo Walleye
- Rizzo Nets Teddy Bear Toss Goal, Royals Down Railers on Flyers Affiliation & Teddy Bear Toss Night, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Railers' Comeback Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Royals - Worcester Railers HC
- Komets Come up Short in Toledo - Fort Wayne Komets
- Savannah's Comeback Falls Short Against Orlando - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Atlanta Falls 4-3 in Gritty Match in Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- 'Clones Net Seven Goals, Defeat the Fuel on Saturday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fuel Fall to Cyclones at Home on Saturday - Indy Fuel
- Nailers Earn Two More Magical Points - Wheeling Nailers
- Swamp Rabbits Hand Stingrays Their First Home Loss in Polino's Big Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- RECAP: Admirals Fall on Teddy Bear Toss Night against Florida - Norfolk Admirals
- South Carolina Stifled by Greenville on Teddy Bear Toss Night, 5-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Marooney Nets Teddy Toss Goal in 2-1 OT Loss - Maine Mariners
- Brennan Stops 38 in Adirondack's 2-1 OT Victory over Maine - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 6 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Daniel Amesbury - Utah Grizzlies
- Isogai Heads Back to AHL with Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Add Goaltending Depth, Sign Tommy Scarfone to SPC - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Goaltender Mitch Gibson Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Game Notes: December 6, 2025 - Rush at Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Charlotte Recalls Mastrosimone - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Blades Look to Extend Win Streak Versus Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Wheeling Takes Game 1 in West Virginia, 3-1 over Greensboro - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Game Day Preview: Americans Look for Sweep of Utah - Allen Americans
- Blades Rout Admirals with 8-4 Offensive Bonanza - Florida Everblades
- Rapid City Offense Has Third Period to Remember in 4-1 Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Admirals on the Wrong End of an 8-Spot Against Florida - Norfolk Admirals
- Liam Malmquist Nets Hat Trick as Steelheads Down Lions, 4-1 - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Grizzlies Stories
- Saturday Night's Alright for a 6-3 Grizzlies' Victory
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Daniel Amesbury
- Dzhaniyev and Ness Each Score Two Points in Utah's 6-3 Road Loss
- Grizzlies Gameday: December 5, 2025 - Utah at Allen
- Grizzlies Get Goals from Ricketts and Shea in 3-2 Morning Road Test in Allen