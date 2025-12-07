Saturday Night's Alright for a 6-3 Grizzlies' Victory

Published on December 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies get two goals from Griffin Ness and 46 saves from Dylan Wells in a 6-3 victory over the Allen Americans on a Saturday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Aiden Hansen-Bukata scored his first professional goal 10:40 into the contest. AHB is the eighth different Grizzlies player to score his first pro goal this season. Griffin Ness scored 15:06 unassisted on a shot from the right point. Utah led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play.

Ness scored his second of the night on a great feed from Danny Dzhaniyev 6:01 in. Ness has Saturday Night Fever as he has scored five goals in the last three Saturdays. Allen's Colton Hargrove scored on a one-timer 15:35 in. Hargrove appeared in his 500th professional game. Reed Lebster got Utah back on the board 18:31 in on a rebound from a Luke Manning shot. Lebster is the first Grizzlies player to get to 10 goals on the season. Utah led 4-1 after two periods.

Stepan Timofeyev scored a power play goal 11:08 into the third period to extend Utah's lead to 5-1. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play and a perfect 6 for 6 on the penalty kill. Allen got goals from Danny Katic 15:33 in and Michael Gildon 16:40 in to make it a 5-3 game. John Gelatt scored an empty netter 18:24 in shorthanded to seal the victory for the Grizzlies, who are now 7-5-1 on the road this season.

Utah's Dylan Wells gets his fifth victory in net as he saved 46 of 49. Allen's David Tendeck stopped 13 of 18 in the loss. Allen outshot Utah 49 to 19.

Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Reed Lebster and Stepan Timofeyev each had 1 goal and 1 assist in the win. Danny Dzhaniyev and Luke Manning each had 2 assists.

Daniel Amesbury made his Grizzlies debut and he got in a fight with Allen's Braiden Simmons-Fischer 10:31 into the second period.

Utah will be at Maverik Center for a three-game series against the Atlanta Gladiators on December 10, 12-13. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Griffin Ness (Utah) - 2 goals, +1, 2 shots.

2. Dylan Wells (Utah) - 46 of 49 saves.

3. Colton Hargrove (Allen) - 1 goal, 5 shots.







