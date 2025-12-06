Rush Game Notes: December 6, 2025 - Rush at Tahoe Knight Monsters

(STATELINE, Nev.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, have won four of their last five games and aims for the series sweep against the Tahoe Knight Monsters. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PST (8:00 p.m. MST) on Saturday at Tahoe Blue Event Center.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush stormed from behind with four goals in the third period to take down the Tahoe Knight Monsters, 4-1, at Tahoe Blue Event Center on Friday. Tahoe took their first lead of the series on a power play goal late in the second by Adam Pitters. Rapid City erased the 1-0 deficit right out of the gates in the third. Rasmus Ekström took a faceoff win from Quinn Olson and wired a shot top-shelf just 19 seconds into the period. Then, Xavier Bernard scored his second goal in two games to give them the lead with 10:35 remaining. The Rush killed off a penalty later in the third with a one-goal lead, then found their insurance tallies with the empty net. Ryan Chyzowski and Cameron Buhl each scored empty netters to ice a 4-1 game.

SERGEEV WAS STELLAR

The offensive onslaught in the third period complemented stellar goaltending from Arsenii Sergeev. The 22-year-old rookie made 38 saves for the second straight night. He has stopped 76 of 79 in this series for a .962 save percentage and won three of his last four starts. Sergeev has also made at least 30 saves in five consecutive starts.

ANOTHER BLITZ

Last night was the second time this season the Rush have won a game after trailing at the second intermission. Both instances have come against the Knight Monsters- the other at home on November 8th- and both featured four unanswered goals in the third period.

TWO STRAIGHT SERIES

The Rush have secured two consecutive series wins, with victories in four of their last five games. Rapid City has outscored their opponents 21-11 in the five-game span, despite being outshot each time. They look for their first sweep of the season tonight.

100 GAMES

Brett Davis and Chaz Smedsrud each played their 100th ECHL games last night, the vast majority of which have come with the Rapid City Rush.

100 POINTS

Ryan Wagner scored his 100th point with Rapid City on Wednesday, becoming the 15th player in franchise history to do so. Among those 15, Wagner's 1.10 points per game is third all-time, behind Konrad Reeder and Jesse Schultz.

SIX (OUT OF) SEVEN

With two assists last night, Quinn Olson now has a point in six of his seven games since returning from injury on November 21st. He scored a shorthanded goal in the first game of the series.

TWO IN TWO

After not having scored a goal since March 9th, 2024, Xavier Bernard now has two in two games. Bernard scored the empty-netter on Wednesday, then the game-winning goal in the third last night.

