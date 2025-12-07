Komets Come up Short in Toledo

December 6, 2025

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets faced the Walleye in Toledo on Saturday and fell 5-4 in overtime.

In the first period forward Kirill Tyutyayev dangled around ECHL MVP Brandon Hawkins in front of the Toledo net and got to puck past goaltender Nolan LaLonde to give the Komets the lead at 5:26. That goal was followed by Jalen Smereck and Tyler Inamoto setting up Matt Miller for his first goal of the season at 9:55. With time winding down in the period, the Komets were charged with a bench minor for too many men on the ice leading to Toledo getting on the board at 17:11.

In the second frame, the Komets gained a goal when Blake Murray scored on a power play with assists going to Brady Stonehouse and Smereck to make it a 3-1 game. The Walleye countered with a Chad Hilebrand score at 18:04. The Komets survived the period with a lead as goaltender Sam Jonsson stopped a Toledo penalty shot at 18:31.

In the third period, the Komets took an early penalty, which led to the Walleye tying the game 3-3 at 8:03. The Komets could not stay out of the penalty box as Blake Murray took a cross-checking minor at 11:38. The Walleye scored on the ensuing power-play, giving them their first lead of the night at 12:32. With the Walleye in the penalty box late in the period, Tyutyayev struck again with a shot just under the crossbar to tie the game at 4-4 eventually sending the match to overtime.

In the extra frame, Komet captain Alex Aleardi was charged with tripping at 6:25, leading to the Walleye scoring their fourth power-play goal of the game and giving them the win with just:04 remaining.

Sam Jonsson took the loss, making 29 saves.







