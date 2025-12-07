Komets Come up Short in Toledo
Published on December 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets faced the Walleye in Toledo on Saturday and fell 5-4 in overtime.
In the first period forward Kirill Tyutyayev dangled around ECHL MVP Brandon Hawkins in front of the Toledo net and got to puck past goaltender Nolan LaLonde to give the Komets the lead at 5:26. That goal was followed by Jalen Smereck and Tyler Inamoto setting up Matt Miller for his first goal of the season at 9:55. With time winding down in the period, the Komets were charged with a bench minor for too many men on the ice leading to Toledo getting on the board at 17:11.
In the second frame, the Komets gained a goal when Blake Murray scored on a power play with assists going to Brady Stonehouse and Smereck to make it a 3-1 game. The Walleye countered with a Chad Hilebrand score at 18:04. The Komets survived the period with a lead as goaltender Sam Jonsson stopped a Toledo penalty shot at 18:31.
In the third period, the Komets took an early penalty, which led to the Walleye tying the game 3-3 at 8:03. The Komets could not stay out of the penalty box as Blake Murray took a cross-checking minor at 11:38. The Walleye scored on the ensuing power-play, giving them their first lead of the night at 12:32. With the Walleye in the penalty box late in the period, Tyutyayev struck again with a shot just under the crossbar to tie the game at 4-4 eventually sending the match to overtime.
In the extra frame, Komet captain Alex Aleardi was charged with tripping at 6:25, leading to the Walleye scoring their fourth power-play goal of the game and giving them the win with just:04 remaining.
Sam Jonsson took the loss, making 29 saves.
ECHL Stories from December 6, 2025
- Saturday Night's Alright for a 6-3 Grizzlies' Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Split Roadtrip with Bison - Kalamazoo Wings
- Dickinson Records Overtime Winner as Ambrosio Sends Teddy Bears Flying - Toledo Walleye
- Rizzo Nets Teddy Bear Toss Goal, Royals Down Railers on Flyers Affiliation & Teddy Bear Toss Night, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Railers' Comeback Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Royals - Worcester Railers HC
- Komets Come up Short in Toledo - Fort Wayne Komets
- Savannah's Comeback Falls Short Against Orlando - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Atlanta Falls 4-3 in Gritty Match in Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- 'Clones Net Seven Goals, Defeat the Fuel on Saturday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fuel Fall to Cyclones at Home on Saturday - Indy Fuel
- Nailers Earn Two More Magical Points - Wheeling Nailers
- Swamp Rabbits Hand Stingrays Their First Home Loss in Polino's Big Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- RECAP: Admirals Fall on Teddy Bear Toss Night against Florida - Norfolk Admirals
- South Carolina Stifled by Greenville on Teddy Bear Toss Night, 5-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Marooney Nets Teddy Toss Goal in 2-1 OT Loss - Maine Mariners
- Brennan Stops 38 in Adirondack's 2-1 OT Victory over Maine - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 6 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Daniel Amesbury - Utah Grizzlies
- Isogai Heads Back to AHL with Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Add Goaltending Depth, Sign Tommy Scarfone to SPC - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Goaltender Mitch Gibson Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Game Notes: December 6, 2025 - Rush at Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Charlotte Recalls Mastrosimone - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Blades Look to Extend Win Streak Versus Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Wheeling Takes Game 1 in West Virginia, 3-1 over Greensboro - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Game Day Preview: Americans Look for Sweep of Utah - Allen Americans
- Blades Rout Admirals with 8-4 Offensive Bonanza - Florida Everblades
- Rapid City Offense Has Third Period to Remember in 4-1 Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Admirals on the Wrong End of an 8-Spot Against Florida - Norfolk Admirals
- Liam Malmquist Nets Hat Trick as Steelheads Down Lions, 4-1 - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne Komets Stories
- Komets Come up Short in Toledo
- Komets Feast During Busy Holiday Week
- Komets Take Down Walleye
- Komets Collect Two Points in Fishers
- Komets Fight Back against Wings