Komets Beat Heartlanders 5-2

Published on March 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

The Komets returned to action on Wednesday to host Iowa at the Coliseum.

In the first period, Harrison Rees, playing in his first game in over a month, set up Austin Magera for his 25th tally of the season at 3:34 to put the Komets up 1-0. The Komets followed with a goal from Josh Groll and Mathew Brown to take a 3-0 lead with just under 10 minutes remaining in the period.

The only score of the second period went to Jayden Gubbe to make it a 4-0 with an assist coming from Matt Copponi to extend his points streak to five games at 18:21.

In the third period, Iowa's Jonny Sorenson scored short-handed on a breakaway to put the Heartlanders on the board at:57 while Elliot Desnoyers cut the lead in half with an unassisted tally at 3:59. Late in the period, with goaltender Riley Mercer on the bench for the extra Trevor Janicke put the puck into the empty net to make the final score 5-2.







