Blades Open Road Trip with School Day Game in Atlanta

Published on March 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta, Ga. - The Florida Everblades face the Atlanta Gladiators in the first of a two-game set this morning, Wednesday, March 11, with a 10:30 a.m. puck drop to begin a five-game road stretch.

Florida sits at the top of the South Division, holding a nine-point lead over the Atlanta Gladiators, who currently sit in third place. Despite the standings gap, the season series has favored Atlanta, with the Everblades posting a 1-3-1 record against the Gladiators so far this year.

The Everblades enter tonight riding a nine-game winning streak, while Atlanta comes in looking to rebound after dropping back-to-back games, one against the Orlando Solar Bears and another against the South Carolina Stingrays.

Up front for the Blades, Anthony Romano leads the way with 50 points (20G, 30A) and Craig Needham follows with 38 (20G, 18A). On the blue line, Jordan Sambrook leads with 35 points (5G, 30A), while Gianfranco Cassaro sits behind him with 24 points (9G, 12A).

For Atlanta, Alex Young leads the Gladiators' offense with 49 points (23G, 26A), followed by Jack O'Brien with 36 points (19G, 17A). On the back end, Chad Nychuk leads all Gladiators defensemen with an impressive 46 points (6G, 40A), followed by Nolan Orzeck, who has registered 23 points this season (7G, 17A).

Special teams show a slight advantage for Florida on the penalty kill. The Everblades are operating at 89 percent, killing off 153 of 173 opportunities, compared to Atlanta's 81 percent, where the Gladiators have killed 129 of 161 chances. The two teams are even on the power play, both converting at 18 percent. Florida also holds a narrow edge in shorthanded goals with 10, compared to Atlanta's nine, while the Gladiators have one shootout win this season, with the Everblades still searching for their first.







