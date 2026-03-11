Utah Grizzlies Sign Forward Nicholas Niemo

Published on March 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Nicholas Niemo.

Niemo played at Niagara University during the 2025-26 season, scoring 3 goals and 7 assists. Prior to this season he played for two seasons at the University of Maine, scoring 5 goals and 5 assists. He was at Bentley University during the 2022-23 season, scoring 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists) and a +7 rating. He was selected to the NCAA (AHA) all-rookie team after the 2022-23 season.

Niemo is from Middlebury, Virginia. He is 5'11" and 180 pounds.

The Grizzlies host the Tulsa Oilers on March 12, 14-15. March 14th is Military Night. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.







ECHL Stories from March 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.