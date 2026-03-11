Utah Grizzlies Sign Forward Nicholas Niemo
Published on March 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Nicholas Niemo.
Niemo played at Niagara University during the 2025-26 season, scoring 3 goals and 7 assists. Prior to this season he played for two seasons at the University of Maine, scoring 5 goals and 5 assists. He was at Bentley University during the 2022-23 season, scoring 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists) and a +7 rating. He was selected to the NCAA (AHA) all-rookie team after the 2022-23 season.
Niemo is from Middlebury, Virginia. He is 5'11" and 180 pounds.
The Grizzlies host the Tulsa Oilers on March 12, 14-15. March 14th is Military Night. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
