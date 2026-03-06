Grizzlies Gameday: Utah at Bloomington - March 6, 2026 - Road Trip Begins in Bloomington

Published on March 6, 2026

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (20-27-7, 47 points, .435 point %) @ Bloomington Bison (25-24-2-2, 54 points, .509 point %)

Date: March 6, 2026 Venue: Grossinger Motors Arena Game Time: 6:00 pm

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14325260-2026-utah-grizzlies-vs-bloomington

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: March 7, 2026. Utah at Cincinnati. 5:35 pm.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Friday's Matchup

It's the fourth and final meeting this season between the Grizzlies and Bison. Utah is 1-2 vs Bloomington this season. Utah is 18 for 61 on the power play over their last 18 games. Utah scored 49 goals in 12 games in February. Utah has 68 goals in their last 18 games. Danny Dzhaniyev leads the league with 222 shots on goal. Dzhaniyev leads all league rookies in points (51) and assists (34) and is second among rookies with 18 power play points. Reed Lebster is second in the league with 28 goals and is tied for ninth with 49 points. Tyler Gratton is tied for second in the league with 9 power play goals. Aiden Hansen-Bukata is fourth among rookies with 30 assists and is tied for first among rookies with 16 power play assists.

Games This Week

March 6, 2026 - Utah at Bloomington. 6:00 pm.

March 7, 2026 - Utah at Cincinnati. 5:30 pm.

March 8, 2026 - Utah at Cincinnati. 1:00 pm.

Games Last Week

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 - Tahoe 3 Utah 8 - Danny Dzhaniyev had 1 goal and 5 assists. Reilly Connors scored 2 goals and 2 assists. Stepan Timofeyev had 1 goal and 3 assists. Maxim Barbashev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt and Andrew Noel each scored a goal. Utah outshot Tahoe 36 to 34. Utah was 1 for 2 on the power play, Tahoe was 1 for 3. Colby Enns, Connors, Dzhaniyev and Timofeyev were each a +4.

Friday, February 27, 2026 - Tahoe 3 Utah 1 - Reilly Connors scored Utah's lone goal 10:57 into the second period on a power play. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. Tahoe outshot Utah 32 to 27. Stepan Timofeyev led Utah with 4 shots. Hunter Miska saved 29 of 32 for Utah. Tahoe's Jordan Papirny stopped 26 of 27. Tahoe got goals from Jake Durflinger, Trent Swick and Jake McGrew.

Saturday, February 28, 2026 - Tahoe 4 Utah 1 - Yaroslav Yevdokimov scored Utah's lone goal. Utah outshot Tahoe 40 to 21. Hunter Miska saved 17 of 20.

Reilly Connors Named League Rookie of the Month

Grizzlies forward Reilly Connors was named the league's rookie of the month for February 2026. Connors scored 11 goals and added five assists for 16 points in 12 games during the month.

The 25-year-old had at least one point in nine of his 12 games, including at least one goal in eight games. Connors had multiple points in four games, posting four points (2g-2a) on Feb. 25 against Tahoe and three points (2g-1a) on Feb. 4 at Tahoe.

Under contract to Colorado of the American Hockey League, Connors has 24 points (16g-8a) in 33 games with the Grizzlies this season while adding two goals in eight games with the Eagles.

Prior to turning pro, Connors totaled 35 points (14g-21a) in 126 career collegiate games with Yale University and St. Lawrence University.

Connors is the first Grizzlies skater to be named Rookie of the Month since Brandon Cutler won the award for November 2021. Connors is the eighth Grizzlies skater to be named the league's rookie of the month in the ECHL era.

Grizzlies Rookie of the Month Winners

Reilly Connors - February 2026.

Brandon Cutler - November 2021.

Matthew Boucher - March 2021.

J.T. Henke - December 2018.

Austin Ortega - February 2018.

Ralph Cuddemi - January 2017.

Rob Hennigar - March 2009.

Tyler Haskins - February 2008.

*Current league era only.

February Recap

Utah scored 49 goals in 12 games in February. Utah has scored 20 third period goals on 126 shots over their last 12 games. The Grizzlies have scored 5 or more goals in 5 of their last 12 games. Danny Dzhaniyev led Utah with 18 points in February (4 goals, 14 assists). Reilly Connors averaged close to a goal per game in February (11 goals in 12 games). Connors had 16 points in the month. Reed Lebster had 13 points in February (6 goals, 7 assists). Evan Friesen has 11 points in 12 games (6g, 5a). Aiden Hansen-Bukata has 1 goal and 9 assists in the month. Stepan Timofeyev was a +4 in February.

5 different goaltenders appeared in a game for Utah in February.

February Leaders

Goals: Reilly Connors (11).

Assists: Danny Dzhaniyev (14).

Points: Dzhaniyev (18).

Shots: Dzhaniyev (48).

Plus/Minus: Stepan Timofeyev (+4).

Grizzlies Power Play Has Been Strong

The Grizzlies are 18 for 61 on the power play over their last 18 games. Utah is 6th in the league on the power play at 21.8 percent (41 of 188). Tyler Gratton leads Utah with 9 power play goals. Aiden Hansen-Bukata has 16 power play assists, which leads all league rookies and is 5th overall in the league. Danny Dzhaniyev has 18 power play points (2g, 16a). Reed Lebster has 14 power play points (6g, 8a). Evan Friesen has 4 goals and 4 assists and Stepan Timofeyev has 3 goals and 3 assists.

Team Notes

Utah scored 49 goals in 12 games in February. Utah went 5-4-3 in February. Utah is 18 for 61 on the power play over their last 18 games. The Grizzlies have played in the most road games of any team in the league (30). Utah has scored 114 goals on the road this season (3.80 goals per game). Utah is 5-2-1 over their last 8 road games. Utah is 15-12-3 on the road this season Utah has scored 19 third period goals over their last 12 games. The Grizzlies have used 52 players this season.

There are four players who have appeared in all 54 games this season: Danny Dzhaniyev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt and Reed Lebster. Utah is 15-9-3 when scoring first and 12-1-2 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 16-3-4 when leading or tied after 2 periods. Utah is 19-8-3 when scoring 3 or more goals. 5 different Grizzlies goaltenders have registered a win this season. Utah has used 8 different goaltenders this season. 11 Grizzlies skaters have scored their first professional goals this season. Utah is 9-0-1 when allowing less than 3 goals. Utah has had 10 games where they have scored 6 or more goals.

Grizzlies Ironmen

There are four players who have appeared in all 54 games this season: Danny Dzhaniyev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt and Reed Lebster.

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 20-27-7

Home record: 5-15-4

Road record: 15-12-3

Win percentage: .435

Standings Points: 47

Last 10: 3-4-3

Streak: 0-2

Goals per game: 3.24 (7th) Goals for: 175

Goals against per game: 3.72 (30th) Goals Against: 201

Shots per game: 32.04 (9th) Total Shots: 1730

Shots against per game: 31.35 (20th) Total Shots: 1693

Power Play: 41 for 188- 21.8 % (6th)

Penalty Kill: 131 for 167 - 78.4 % (23rd)

Penalty Minutes: 552. 10.22 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 5.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 6.

Record When Scoring First: 15-9-3.

Opponent Scores First: 5-18-4.

Record in One Goal Games: 5-5-7

Games Decided Past Regulation: 2-0-7

Attendance per game: 4,504.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (28)

Assists: Danny Dzhaniyev (35)

Points: Dzhaniyev (51)

Plus/Minus: Stepan Timofeyev (+6)

PIM: Mathieu Boislard (47)

Power Play Points: Danny Dzhaniyev (18)

Power Play Goals: Tyler Gratton (9) - Tied for the league lead

Power Play Assists: Aiden Hansen-Bukata/Dzhaniyev (16)

Shots on Goal: Danny Dzhaniyev (222) - Leads the league

Shooting Percentage: Reilly Connors (16.3 %) - Minimum 60 shots

Game Winning Goals: Lebster (5)

Wins: Dylan Wells (7)

Save %: Keyser (.914)

Goals Against Average: Keyser (2.44)

Shutouts: Kaskisuo, Keyser, Wells (1)







