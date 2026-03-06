Everblades Look to Extend Win Streak against Greenville

Florida Everblades forward Isaac Nurse

ESTERO, Fla. - The Blades face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits again tonight at Hertz Arena with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. in the second game of a three-game series.

Three different Everblades recorded multi-point nights in the last matchup, as Jordan Sambrook, Anthony Romano and Craig Needham each factored into the first two goals of the game. Sambrook now has multi-point performances in four consecutive games. Wednesday night's win also marked the Blades' seventh straight victory, tying their season-high streak.

Romano remains at the top of the Everblades' scoring list with 49 points (20G, 29A). Craig Needham has matched Romano's 20 goals but trails in assists with 18, giving him 38 points on the season.Greenville's leading scorer continues to be Keaton Mastrodonato, who has 39 points (19G, 20A). On the blue line, Sambrook leads the Blades defensemen with 34 points, tallying four goals and 30 assists. Greenville's top defenseman, Josh Atkinson, also has 34 points recording six goals and 28 assists.

The game featured a perfect 6-for-6 penalty kill for the Blades, while the Swamp Rabbits went 0-for-2 on the power play. Now on the season, the Blades hold a 19% power-play success rate compared to Greenville's 15%. Florida's penalty kill sits at an impressive 89%, while Greenville's stands at 84%.

The Blades are now 3/5 against the swamp rabbits this season. Wednesday's victory also marked Cam Johnson's second shutout of the season, while Greenville goaltender Isaiah Saville is still searching for his first shutout this year.

