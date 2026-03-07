Fuel Fall, 1-0, to Wichita on Friday Night
Published on March 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
FISHERS - The Indy Fuel played host to the Wichita Thunder for the second game in a row after facing them at home on Wednesday night. After the Thunder scored early in the first period, neither team scored again. Wichita took the 1-0 win on Friday.
1ST PERIOD
At 3:04, Oliver Tarr took a double minor penalty for high sticking. This gave Indy an early power play opportunity, but the Thunder killed it off.
Wichita's Ryan Finnegan scored the game's first goal at 7:31 to give them their first lead of the series. Eleven seconds later, they went on the power play after Kaleb Tiessen took a holding penalty.
That penalty was killed off, but not too long after that, Wichita took their second double minor penalty for high sticking. This time, it was Nolan Kneen who sat for the Thunder. That penalty was killed off as well.
Owen Robinson took the game's next penalty at 17:32. He was sent to the box for holding but that penalty was killed off too.
After one period, the Fuel were outshooting the Thunder, 10-5 despite being down 1-0.
2ND PERIOD
Wichita went back on the power play after Terry Broadhurst took a slashing penalty at 5:41, however Indy killed it off.
The next penalty of the game came at 15:27 when Lee Lapid was called for slashing. The Thunder killed off that penalty before time expired on the second frame.
Through two, Indy was outshooting Wichita, 23-11.
3RD PERIOD
Wichita's Jake Wahlin was called for hooking at 3:58, putting Indy back on the power play, however they could not score.
Indy got another power play opportunity at 9:44, when Wichita took a bench minor for too many men, served by Michal Stinil.
At 13:53, Indy's Jesse Tucker took a hooking call, but it was killed off.
With about a minute to go in the game, the Fuel pulled Owen Flores from net in favor of the extra attacker.
Despite putting pressure on, the Fuel could not score with the advantage and ultimately fell 1-0 despite outshooting Wichita 33-12.
These two teams will meet to decide the season series tomorrow night.
