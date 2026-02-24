Fuel School K-Wings on Education Day

FISHERS- The Indy Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings on Tuesday morning for their annual Education Day game. With two goals from Lee Lapid and Sahil Panwar, the Fuel claimed a 6-2 victory on Education Day.

1ST PERIOD

At 7:41, Lee Lapid opened the scoring with the help of Brandon Schultz and Matt Petgrave. This marked the third game in a row where Lapid scored first, all against the K-Wings.

Evan Dougherty took a cross checking penalty at 16:18, putting the Fuel on the first power play of the game. Petgrave capitalized on the advantage and scored at 17:09 with the help of Terry Broadhurst and Cody Laskosky. He earned his second point of the game, making it 2-0.

Former Fuel forward Colin Bilek scored for the K-Wings at 18:54 to make it 2-1.

At the end of the first frame, shots were tied 10-10.

2ND PERIOD

Fuel newcomer Kaleb Tiessen took a tripping penalty at 2:34, but Indy killed it off.

At 12:24, Dustin Manz scored his third goal of the season to make it 3-1 in favor of Indy. Jordan Martin had the lone assist on that goal.

Fifteen seconds later, Kalamazoo's Powell Connor took a tripping penalty. This put the Fuel on the power play, however the K-Wings killed it off.

That is how the period ended, with the Fuel up 3-1 and outshooting the K-Wings, 20-14.

3RD PERIOD

Sahil Panwar scored the game's next goal at 6:09 to make it 4-1. Tyler Paquette was credited with the assist.

Less than a minute later, Lapid scored his second goal of the game to give Indy a 5-1 advantage. Just like his first goal, Schultz and Petgrave had the assists.

At 8:17, Bilek took two penalties for slashing and roughing. One canceled out with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Indy's Chris Cameron.

One minute later, Orlando Mainolfi joined Bilek in the box after being assessed a cross checking minor.

Exactly one minute and a half later, Connor and Paquette dropped the gloves and each earned five minutes for fighting.

Two more offsetting penalties were given to Panwar and Kalamazoo's Andre Ghantous at 13:45, for roughing.

Another two were given to Ryan Cox and Indy's Michael Marchesan for roughing at 16:53.

At 18:30, Kalamazoo's Hunter Strand scored to make it 6-2. Things remained chippy on the ice but that is how the game would end.

Two more minor penalties were given to each team at 19:59 for slashing but that did not have an effect on the outcome of the game.

After outshooting the K-Wings, 14-1 in the third period, they took the 6-2 win on home ice.







