'Clones Add Another Forward, Sign Shawn Kennedy to SPC

Published on February 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the team has signed forward Shawn Kennedy to a Standard Player Contract. Kennedy joins after a stint with Utah and Birmingham (SPHL).

Kennedy, 27, is coming off a stint with the Utah Grizzlies where he recorded a goal and four assists (five points) in 17 games played. Before joining the Grizzlies, Kennedy appeared in 29 games with the Birmingham Bulls (SPHL) and notched nine goals and 16 assists (25 points). Cincinnati will be Kennedy's third ECHL franchise after making his debut on March 20, 2024 with the Tulsa Oilers and his stint in Utah.

Before the start of his professional career, Kennedy spent four seasons at Elmira College (NCAA DIII). Over the span of 88 games, Kennedy logged 45 goals and 54 assists (99 points) as a member of the Soaring Eagles. Kennedy also spent two seasons in the NAHL, one with Aberdeen Wings (2018-19) and the other with the Topeka Pilots (2019-20).

