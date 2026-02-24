Zawyer Foundation Hosts Discovery Day at Joyner Elementary

GREENSBORO, NC - The Zawyer Foundation brought the game of hockey into the classroom on Tuesday, February 17, hosting a Discovery Day at Joyner Elementary that introduced over 260 students to the sport through hands-on learning, creativity, and plenty of fun with the Greensboro Gargoyles team.

Students rotated through several activity stations designed to teach both the fundamentals of hockey and the importance of safety. Gargoyles players read hockey-themed books to students, helping explain the basics of the sport. Learning through creativity was a key part of the experience, as students worked on Gargoyles-themed coloring pages featuring players from the team who colored alongside them. The activity gave young fans a chance to connect with the players while expressing their own imagination and excitement for the sport.

Kids had the opportunity to explore real hockey equipment up close, learning the purpose of helmets, gloves, and pads while understanding how each piece helps protect players on the ice. Students were encouraged to hold and try on gear, ask questions, and discover what it feels like to prepare for a game like the professionals they see at the First Horizon Coliseum.

The recess field transformed into a learning space for hockey skills. Students practiced passing and shooting with hockey sticks, learning proper technique led by the Gargoyles coaching staff. The highlight for many came inside a blow-up rink, where students competed in friendly scrimmages, putting their new skills to the test while cheering on classmates from the sidelines.

Discovery Day is part of the Zawyer Foundation's mission to grow the game and create meaningful community connections by introducing hockey to new audiences in an accessible and engaging way. By bringing the sport directly into local schools, the Foundation continues to help young students discover the values of teamwork, confidence, and active play.

For the students at Joyner Elementary, Tuesday's event offered more than just a lesson in hockey, it created an unforgettable experience filled with smiles, learning, and the excitement of trying something new.

