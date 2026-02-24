Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 20

Published on February 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), are back home this week for two games against the Wichita Thunder.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Feb. 25 vs. Wichita | 7:10 p.m. (MST) - Postgame autographs

Saturday, Feb. 28 vs. Wichita | 7:10 p.m. (MST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Feb. 18

Idaho 2 - Tahoe 1 (SO)

The Steelheads started the three-game set with a thrilling shootout win over Tahoe. After the two teams traded goals in the opening 25 minutes of the contest, both teams displayed stellar goaltending and penalty killing skills to reach overtime. After killing off two penalties in extra time, Idaho forced a shootout, where three of the four shooters found the back of the net with Liam Malmquist netting the game-winner in a 2-1 triumph.

Friday, Feb. 20

Idaho 0 - Tahoe 6

Friday's game went sideways for Idaho in a hurry. The Steelheads took several penalties early on and allowed three power play goals in the first period to fall behind early. After keeping things close through the middle frame, the Knight Monsters extended the lead in the final frame, scoring three more times, including two more power play goals, to earn a 6-0 win and even the three-game set.

Saturday, Feb.21

Idaho 4 - Tahoe 7

The series finale also went the way of the Knight Monsters, who notched seven goals in a high-scoring victory over the Steelheads. Tahoe took a 3-1 lead into the middle frame, and while the Steelheads found two more goals from Robbie Holmes and Liam Malmquist in the second period, they still trailed by two goals thanks to a strong Tahoe response in that span. The third period saw the Knight Monsters pull away further, as Tahoe's Jordan Gustafson collected his first ECHL hat trick in a six-point performance to help lift the Knight Monsters to the 7-4 win.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Kansas City Mavericks (50 GP, 40-8-1-1, 82 pts, 0.820%)

2. Idaho Steelheads (52 GP, 33-15-4-0, 70 pts, 0.673%)

3. Allen Americans (50 GP, 27-18-5-0, 59 pts, 0.590%)

4. Tahoe Knight Monsters (51 GP, 26-20-2-3, 57 pts, 0.559%)

5. Wichita Thunder (49 GP, 21-20-4-4, 50 pts, 0.510%)

6. Rapid City Rush (49 GP, 22-23-4-0, 48 pts, 0.490%)

7. Utah Grizzlies (51 GP, 19-25-7-0, 45 pts, 0.441%)

8. Tulsa Oilers (48 GP, 14-29-5-0, 33 pts, 0.344%)

SHINING STEELHEADS

Liam Malmquist is sixth in rookie scoring with 35 points (17G, 18A), while Kaleb Pearson ranks tied for seventh with 33 points (20G, 14A).

Mitch Wahl has seven points in his last eight games.

Sam Jardine's plus/minus rating of +19 ranks T-9th in the ECHL.

Aidan Hreschuk notched the first multi-point game of his ECHL career with three assists on Saturday in Tahoe.

TEAM NOTES

BOUNCE BACK POTENTIAL

The Steelheads have stumbled in their last five games, falling in four of those contests through Wichita and Tahoe. In that stretch Idaho has been outscored 24-13, with the Steelheads looking to get back to their high-scoring ways that have them ranked as the best scoring offense in the ECHL this season. Idaho is 9-3-1 after a loss this year and is looking to return to form with some home games this week back in Boise.

NEXT MAN UP

The Steelheads enter this week with some key players battling injuries. In addition to Brendan Hoffmann's departure to the San Jose Barracuda, Idaho has suffered injuries to Ty Pelton-Byce, Chris Dodero, Angus MacDonell, Jordan Steinmetz, and Jaden Shields that may leave them a bit light against Wichita. Creativity with line combinations will be key for the Steelheads, who have skated with just 11 forwards in each of their last two games.

HOME SWEET HOME

Idaho returns home this week for the first time since Feb. 10 when they battled the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in a 4-2 win. After seven straight road games and a two-week trip through Wichita and Tahoe, the Steelheads come back to Idaho Central Arena, where they hold a record of 17-7-1 this season. The Steelheads power play unit is clicking at 20.5% (11th) at home this year, while the penalty kill is operating at 80.7% (18th) at Idaho Central Arena.

TRENDS

The Steelheads rank second in the ECHL in goals per game at 3.63.

The Steelheads lead the ECHL in shots per game at 34.77.

Idaho has a record of 21-3-4 in games decided by two goals or fewer this season.

The Steelheads are 20-0-2 when leading after the first period and 19-0-1 when leading after two periods.

The Steelheads power play is operating at 14.5% (7/48) in February, while the penalty kill is operating at 71.1% (37/52).

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#55 Chris Dodero is three games shy of 100 in the ECHL.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce is two games shy of 200 with the Steelheads.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce is also three points shy of 200 with the Steelheads.

#81 Charlie Dodero is two games shy of 300 in the ECHL.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Brendan Hoffmann (32)

Assists: Ty Pelton-Byce (21)

Points: Brendan Hoffmann (51)

Plus/Minus: Sam Jardine (+19)

PIMs: Jason Horvath (88)

PPGs: Brendan Hoffmann (7)

GWGs: Brendan Hoffmann (8)

Shots: Brendan Hoffmann (158)

Wins: Ben Kraws (12)

GAA: Jake Barczewski (2.73)

SV%: Jake Barczewski (.911)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket."







ECHL Stories from February 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.