Stingrays Acquire Defenseman Ryan Orgel from Adirondack
Published on February 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced that they have acquired defenseman Ryan Orgel from the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for cash considerations.
Orgel, 29, comes to South Carolina after skating in 11 games with the Thunder this season, adding four assists. In addition to his time in Adirondack this year, the Los Angeles, California native made 14 appearances with the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL, logging six points (2g, 4a) with a +6 rating.
The 6-foot, 190 pound blueliner has played in 131 games in his ECHL career between Adirondack, the Fort Wayne Komets, Indy Fuel, Tahoe Knight Monsters, Idaho Steelheads and Utah Grizzlies over the last five seasons, striking for 43 points (7g, 36a), and a +16 rating. Orgel has also skated in one game in the American Hockey League with the Syracuse Crunch during the 2023-24 season.
The Stingrays are on the road for two straight games starting on Friday evening against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. from Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.
South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday, March 1st, against the Savannah Ghost Pirates for Marvel© Day presented by ServPro of Greater North Charleston at 3:05 p.m.
