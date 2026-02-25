Orlando Solar Bears Announce First Responders Appeciation Night Featuring Orlando United Jersey

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today that the team will honor Central Florida's first responders during First Responders Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 11, against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00 pm at the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center.

As part of the evening's tribute, the Solar Bears will take the ice wearing Orlando United specialty jerseys, created in recognition of the victims of the Pulse Nightclub tragedy and the brave first responders who served and supported the Orlando community in its time of need.

The specialty jerseys feature design elements symbolizing unity, resilience, and remembrance. They serve as a visual tribute not only to the courage shown on June 12, 2016, but also to the lives tragically lost and the enduring strength of the Orlando community. These jerseys honor both the victims and the ongoing commitment of police, fire, EMS, and emergency communications personnel who protect Orlando every day.

"Honoring our first responders is deeply important to our organization and our city," said Chris Heller, Solar Bears President. "The Orlando United jerseys remind us of the strength, compassion, and bravery these individuals demonstrated during one of Orlando's most difficult moments and continue to demonstrate today."

The night will include in-game recognitions, special presentations, and appearances by local first responder agencies. Fans will have opportunities to show appreciation for the individuals and teams who play a vital role in keeping Central Florida safe.

Auction information on the Orlando United jerseys worn by the players and proceeds beneficiaries will be announced at a later date.







