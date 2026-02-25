Orlando Solar Bears Announce First Responders Appeciation Night Featuring Orlando United Jersey
Published on February 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today that the team will honor Central Florida's first responders during First Responders Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 11, against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00 pm at the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center.
As part of the evening's tribute, the Solar Bears will take the ice wearing Orlando United specialty jerseys, created in recognition of the victims of the Pulse Nightclub tragedy and the brave first responders who served and supported the Orlando community in its time of need.
The specialty jerseys feature design elements symbolizing unity, resilience, and remembrance. They serve as a visual tribute not only to the courage shown on June 12, 2016, but also to the lives tragically lost and the enduring strength of the Orlando community. These jerseys honor both the victims and the ongoing commitment of police, fire, EMS, and emergency communications personnel who protect Orlando every day.
"Honoring our first responders is deeply important to our organization and our city," said Chris Heller, Solar Bears President. "The Orlando United jerseys remind us of the strength, compassion, and bravery these individuals demonstrated during one of Orlando's most difficult moments and continue to demonstrate today."
The night will include in-game recognitions, special presentations, and appearances by local first responder agencies. Fans will have opportunities to show appreciation for the individuals and teams who play a vital role in keeping Central Florida safe.
Auction information on the Orlando United jerseys worn by the players and proceeds beneficiaries will be announced at a later date.
ECHL Stories from February 24, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - February 24 - ECHL
- Orlando Solar Bears Announce First Responders Appeciation Night Featuring Orlando United Jersey - Orlando Solar Bears
- Perch Profiles: Noah Delmas - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Gargoyles Weekly Update: February 24, 2026 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Zawyer Foundation Hosts Discovery Day at Joyner Elementary - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Stingrays Acquire Defenseman Ryan Orgel from Adirondack - South Carolina Stingrays
- Knight Monsters Forward Jordan Gustafson Named ECHL Player of the Week - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Tahoe's Gustafson Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Fuel School K-Wings on Education Day - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Fall to Fuel Tuesday - Kalamazoo Wings
- 'Clones Add Another Forward, Sign Shawn Kennedy to SPC - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 20 - Idaho Steelheads
- Mavericks Earn 4-3 Win - Kansas City Mavericks
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Orlando Solar Bears Announce First Responders Appeciation Night Featuring Orlando United Jersey
- Connor Ungar Reassigned by Edmonton Oilers to the Orlando Solar Bears
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Harrison Meneghin Reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch by the Tampa Bay Lightning
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Spencer Kersten to Solar Bears