Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Spencer Kersten to Solar Bears
Published on February 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have loaned forward Spencer Kersten to the Orlando Solar Bears.
Kersten, 25, is 16th in ECHL scoring and is tied for the Solar Bears team lead in goals (19). In 107 ECHL games, the Waterloo, Ontario native has 101 points (46g-55a). Kersten has also appeared in 13 AHL games over two seasons with Belleville and Syracuse posting one goal.
Kersten signed a one-year AHL contract with the Crunch prior to the start of the 2025-26 season.
