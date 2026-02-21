ECHL Transactions - February 21

Published on February 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 21, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Allen:

Timofey Spitserov, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Jackson Decker, D Activated from Reserve

Atlanta:

Add Cam Gaudette, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Andrew Jarvis, D Placed on Reserve

Bloomington:

Add Mikael Robidoux, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ilya Tsulygin, F Placed on Reserve

Add Garret Sparks, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Dryden McKay, G Placed on Reserve

Add Parker Gavlas, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Cullen Ferguson, D Placed on Reserve

Florida:

Add Reid Duke, F Activated from Reserve

Add Sean Allen, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Ryan Naumovski, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Kade Landry, D Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Kirill Tyutyayev, F Placed on Reserve

Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jalen Smereck, D Placed on Reserve

Add Nick Deakin-Poot, F Activated from Reserve

Delete James Stefan, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Cole Beamin, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Greensboro:

Add Dalton Skelly, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Colton Leiter, D Placed on Reserve

Greenville:

Add Isaiah Saville, G Activated from Reserve

Indy:

Add Brandon Schultz, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Cody Schiavon, D Placed on Reserve

Add Dustin Manz, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Brett Moravec, F Placed on Reserve

Jacksonville:

Add James Hardie, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Tyler Coffey, F Placed on Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Cam Knuble, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jackson Kunz, F Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Blair Sanders, G Released as EBUG

Add Jack LaFontaine, G Assigned by Coachella Valley

Add Dylan Wells, G Assigned by Tucson

Delete Logan Terness, G Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Add Bryce Hatten, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Loke Johansson, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Andrew Nielsen, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Linus Hemstrom, F Activated from Reserve 2/20

Delete Alex DiPaolo, F Placed on Reserve 2/20

Norfolk:

Add Brody Crane, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Justin Young, F Placed on Reserve

Add Brayden Nicholetts, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Brandon Osmundson, F Placed on Reserve

Orlando:

Delete Ryan Dickinson, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Spencer Kersten, F Assigned by Syracuse

Add Carter Allen, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Tony Follmer, D Placed on Reserve

Add Chris Harpur, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Tyler Kobryn, F Placed on Reserve

Rapid City:

Add Kaleb Tiessen, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Seth Fyten, F Placed on Reserve

Add Connor Murphy, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Rico DiMatteo, G Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Porter Schachle, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add John Fusco, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Nolan Krenzen, D Placed on Reserve

Add Kyler Kupka, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Doug Scott, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Toledo:

Add Brendon Michaelian, D Activated from Reserve

Delete John Waldron, F Placed on Reserve

Add Will Hillman, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Tanner Kelly, F Placed on Reserve

Add Matt Jurusik, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Carter Gylander, G Placed on Reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add William Lavalliere, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Hunter Jones, G Recalled by Laval

Worcester:

Add Gleb Veremyev, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Riley Ginnell, F Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.