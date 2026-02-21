ECHL Transactions - February 21
Published on February 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 21, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Allen:
Timofey Spitserov, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Jackson Decker, D Activated from Reserve
Atlanta:
Add Cam Gaudette, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Andrew Jarvis, D Placed on Reserve
Bloomington:
Add Mikael Robidoux, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ilya Tsulygin, F Placed on Reserve
Add Garret Sparks, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Dryden McKay, G Placed on Reserve
Add Parker Gavlas, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Cullen Ferguson, D Placed on Reserve
Florida:
Add Reid Duke, F Activated from Reserve
Add Sean Allen, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Ryan Naumovski, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Kade Landry, D Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Kirill Tyutyayev, F Placed on Reserve
Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jalen Smereck, D Placed on Reserve
Add Nick Deakin-Poot, F Activated from Reserve
Delete James Stefan, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Cole Beamin, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Greensboro:
Add Dalton Skelly, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Colton Leiter, D Placed on Reserve
Greenville:
Add Isaiah Saville, G Activated from Reserve
Indy:
Add Brandon Schultz, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Cody Schiavon, D Placed on Reserve
Add Dustin Manz, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Brett Moravec, F Placed on Reserve
Jacksonville:
Add James Hardie, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Tyler Coffey, F Placed on Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Cam Knuble, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jackson Kunz, F Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Delete Blair Sanders, G Released as EBUG
Add Jack LaFontaine, G Assigned by Coachella Valley
Add Dylan Wells, G Assigned by Tucson
Delete Logan Terness, G Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Add Bryce Hatten, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Loke Johansson, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Andrew Nielsen, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Linus Hemstrom, F Activated from Reserve 2/20
Delete Alex DiPaolo, F Placed on Reserve 2/20
Norfolk:
Add Brody Crane, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Justin Young, F Placed on Reserve
Add Brayden Nicholetts, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Brandon Osmundson, F Placed on Reserve
Orlando:
Delete Ryan Dickinson, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Spencer Kersten, F Assigned by Syracuse
Add Carter Allen, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Tony Follmer, D Placed on Reserve
Add Chris Harpur, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Tyler Kobryn, F Placed on Reserve
Rapid City:
Add Kaleb Tiessen, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Seth Fyten, F Placed on Reserve
Add Connor Murphy, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Rico DiMatteo, G Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Porter Schachle, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add John Fusco, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Nolan Krenzen, D Placed on Reserve
Add Kyler Kupka, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Doug Scott, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Toledo:
Add Brendon Michaelian, D Activated from Reserve
Delete John Waldron, F Placed on Reserve
Add Will Hillman, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Tanner Kelly, F Placed on Reserve
Add Matt Jurusik, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Carter Gylander, G Placed on Reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add William Lavalliere, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Hunter Jones, G Recalled by Laval
Worcester:
Add Gleb Veremyev, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Riley Ginnell, F Placed on Reserve
