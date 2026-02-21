Thunder Set for Annual Stick It to Cancer Weekend

Published on February 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder are hosting Stick it to Cancer Weekend on Friday, February 27 against Maine and Saturday, February 28 against Trois-Rivieres. The weekend is presented by Glens Falls Hospital to benefit C.R. Wood Cancer Center's Randy's Patient Assistance Fund.

"We're incredibly proud to once again host Stick it to Cancer Weekend presented by Glens Falls Hospital," said Jeff Mead, President of the Adirondack Thunder. "This event is about more than hockey - it's about rallying around our neighbors and supporting Randy's Patient Assistance Fund, which provides immediate financial assistance to those receiving treatment. Thanks to the generosity of our fans, partners, and the entire Glens Falls community, we helped raise more than $37,000 last year. It's a powerful example of how sports can bring people together for a great cause, and we're honored to continue that tradition."

Last season, the weekend helped raise $37,323 for Randy's Patient Assistance Fund, which is a support program completely funded by community donations. The fund is provided to offset the financial burden of copayments, transportation and lodging while undergoing treatment for cancer. One hundred percent of all dollars received are used for patient expenses. The fund was started in 2013 with a generous donation from Randall Favreau's wife so that other community members would have support and assistance that was not available for them.

Friday, February 27 vs. Maine - 7:00 p.m.

Stick it to Cancer to Benefit C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

T-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Paint the Ice Postgame - $10 donation to C.R. Wood Cancer Center.

Sign up at the table in the Main Lobby.

Special "Stick it to Cancer" jerseys.

Saturday, February 28 vs. Trois-Rivieres - 7:00 p.m.

Stick it to Cancer to benefit C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

Play on painted ice with names of loved ones that are currently battling, or have battled cancer, in the ice.

Special "Stick it to Cancer" jerseys.

LIVE postgame jersey auction to benefit C.R. Wood Cancer Center

Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

Single game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).







ECHL Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.