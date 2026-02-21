Game Day Preview: McDonalds Night in DFW

Published on February 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans fight with the Utah Grizzlies

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (26-18-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the final game of the weekend series tonight against the Utah Grizzlies (19-25-6-0) at 7:10 PM

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:40 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Producer: John Beifuss

On Ice Reporters: Isabella Keating and Gracee Tucker

Stats: Matthew McDowell

Next Home Game: March 6th vs. Tulsa, 7:10 PM

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans

Overall: 26-18-5-0

Home: 14-7-2-0

Away: 12-11-3-0

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (46) Brayden Watts and Hank Crone

Goals: (22) Danny Katic

Power Play Goals: (7) Danny Katic

Assists: (34) Sam Sedley and Hank Crone

Power Play Assists: (21) Sam Sedley

+/- (+14) Sam Sedley

PIM's (85) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Utah Grizzlies:

Overall: 19-25-6-0

Home: 4-13-4-0

Away: 15-12-2-0

Last 10: 4-3-3-0

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Points: (48) Reed Lebster

Goals: (28) Reed Lebster

Power Play Goals: (9) Tyler Gratton

Assists: (30) Aiden Hansen-Bukata

Power Play Assists: (16) Aiden Hansen-Bukata

+/- (+2) Maros Jedlicka

PIM's (67) Mathieu Boislard

Americans Notables

Overtime Struggles: The Americans dropped another overtime game on Friday night falling to the Utah Grizzlies 3-2 at CUTX Event Center. The Americans down 1-0 in the second period scored back-to-back goals from Colby McAuley (17), and Michael Gildon (12) to take a 2-1 lead. The Grizzlies tied the game in the third period on the 13th goal of the season from Reilly Connors. The game would go to overtime, and the Utah made quick work of things scoring 2:20 into the extra period as Tyler Gratton scored his 15th of the year from Reed Lebster to give the Grizzlies the extra point and the one goal victory. The Americans dropped to 1-5 in overtime this season.

How We Match Up with Utah: The Americans are 4-2-1 this season against the Utah Grizzlies. Friday night's game was the first game in the season series to go to overtime. The Americans are 2-1-1 at CUTX Event Center. Hank Crone leads the Americans with seven points against the Grizzlies (4 goals and 3 assists).

Power Play Blanked: The Americans are 0-for-5 with the man advantage in their last two games. Danny Katic leads the Americans with 7 power play goals.

Big Point: The Americans one point earned in their loss to Utah on Friday night keeps them two points ahead of Tahoe for third place in the Mountain Division. Tahoe beat Idaho 6-0 on Friday.

Americans Debut: Lukas Sillinger, who was acquired from the Florida Everblades on Thursday made his Allen debut on Friday night finishing the game with one shot on goal and a plus one with no points.

Anania Returns: Andre Anania who was loaned to the Iowa Wild (AHL) this week was returned to Allen on Friday. He was back in the lineup last night and finished the game with no points and no shots on goal and a minus two.

