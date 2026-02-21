ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
Published on February 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.
South Carolina's Hawerchuk fined, suspended
South Carolina's Ben Hawerchuk has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #757, Atlanta at South Carolina, on Feb. 20.
Hawerchuk is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his match penalty at 18:59 of the second period.
Hawerchuk will miss South Carolina's game vs. Atlanta tonight (Feb. 21).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Fort Wayne's S mereck, Norfolk's Osmundson fined, suspended
Fort Wayne's Jalen Smereck and Norfolk's Brandon Osmundson have both been suspended for three games and fined undisclosed amounts as a result of their actions in ECHL Game #754, Fort Wayne at Norfolk, on Feb. 20.
Both players are fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of their actions at 10:28 of the second period.
Smereck will miss Fort Wayne's games at Norfolk tonight (Feb. 21), at Wheeling (Feb. 25) and vs. Cincinnati (Feb. 27).
Osmundson will miss Norfolk's games vs. Fort Wayne tonight (Feb. 21), vs. Greensboro (Feb. 25) and at Greensboro (Feb. 27).
