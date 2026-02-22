Blades Close out Homestand with 2-1 Victory over Icemen

Published on February 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades completed their season long five-game homestand with a 2-1 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen in front of a sellout crowd of 7,396 fans at Hertz Arena.

Gianfranco Cassaro opened the scoring for the hosts 6:00 into the opening frame blasting home a one-time feed from Jordan Sambrook to give Florida the early 1-0 lead. Cassaro's goal came on just the first shot of the game for the Everblades despite being outshot 7-1 by the visitors. Cam Johnson was spectacular through the opening 20 minutes turning away all 12 Jacksonville shots including a 2-on-1 chance to close out the period.

Both sides traded goals in the middle stanza as Connor Doherty stretched the Blades lead to two on his third of the season at the 6:17 mark beating Michael Bullion five-hole finishing off chance in transition. Jacksonville responded 3:14 later on the 13th of the season from Adam McMaster burying a feed from Logan Cockerill narrowly over the glove side of Johnson.

McMaster's goal would be as close as the Icemen would come in their comeback effort as the Everblades netminder denied all seven Jacksonville shots in the final frame.

All the scoring occurred at even strength as each side was unsuccessful on the man advantage with Florida finishing 0 for 3 while Jacksonville finished 0 for 1.

Cam Johnson continued his strong run of play earning his 15th win of the season making 23 stops in the winning effort helping Florida complete the sweep against their in-state foes.

Florida is back in action tomorrow afternoon at the Kia Center for a 3 p.m. faceoff against the Orlando Solar Bears at the Kia Center. This season Florida is 3-0 in enemy territory against Orlando and 6-1-1 overall in eight meetings.

Blades Bits

Florida had multiple defensemen score a goal in the same game for the first time this season with both Gianfranco Cassaro and Connor Doherty finding the back of the net.

Kyle Penney has points in back-to-back games with his second period assist on Connor Doherty goal.

Cam Johnson has started each of the last five games for Florida posting a 3-0-1-1 record during this stretch allowing two goals or fewer in each start and leads all ECHL goaltenders in minutes played this season with 1758.

Tonight's game was Brad Ralph's 900th game behind the bench in the ECHL.

The Blades are now 11-0-2-2 in specialty jerseys this season with Saturday's win.

