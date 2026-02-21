Blades Rally from 2-0 Deficit for 3-2 OT Win

Published on February 20, 2026

Florida Everblades' Cam Johnson on game night

ESTERO, Fla. - Captain Oliver Chau sealed the overtime comeback as the Florida Everblades erased a late 2-0 third-period deficit against the Jacksonville Icemen, forcing extra time before securing a 3-2 OT victory in front of 6,757 fans at Hertz Arena.

The first period remained scoreless on both ends of the ice with the home team holding the opposition to four shots on their 15 chances at net. Despite not converting on the powerplay, the Blades killed the Icemen's only man-advantage opportunity that carried into the middle frame, reestablishing their perfect penalty kill over the past four contests.

Jacksonville struck first at 7:07 of the second period after Brayden Hislop delivered a one-timer that resulted in an unfortunate bounce off Johnson to take the lead. Taos Jordan registering an assist on the play.

The Icemen doubled down just under two minutes later when a turnover in front of the crease gave Jacksonville's Dalton Duhart the time and space to set up David Jankowski for a tap-in that would see over Johnson's glove and into the back of the net. The Blades entered the final period in a 2-0 deficit, still managing to outshoot the Icemen 28-13.

In what would have been the Blades' third shutout loss of the season, Logan Lambdin wired a one-timer top left blocker side past Scott Ratzlaff put Florida on the board, reclaiming his goal that was overturned last week against Maine. The power-play tally cut the deficit to one with Hudson Elynuik earning the assist.

With only 45 seconds remaining in regulation and an empty net, Jesse Lansdell buried a loose puck through traffic in the crease to knot the score and send the game to overtime. Kyle Penney and Jordan Sambrook each recorded assists.

After a lifeline save by Johnson, Craig Needham exploded up ice on a breakaway, carrying the puck through the neutral zone before slipping a backhand pass across to Oliver Chau, setting up the overtime winner that sealed the 3-2 victory.

"He's the best in the business, that's why we love him in Florida," said Captain Chau on Cam Johnson in his post-game interview with Everblades Color commentator Adam Plager.

The final shots favored Florida, 49-18, with Cam Johnson allowing two goals and Jacksonville's Ratzlaff surrendering three. The two teams will wrap up the two-game set tomorrow night with a 7 p.m. puck drop at Hertz Arena, where the Everblades will look to carry this momentum forward.

Blades Bits

Florida's 49 shots set a new season high for shots in a game.

Elynuik's assist was his first point since returning to Florida's lineup from injury.

