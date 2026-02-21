Golden Monsters Dominate Steelheads 6-0 with High Rolling Power Play

Published on February 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Golden Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, defeated the Idaho Steelheads 6-0 to kick off Affiliation Weekend.

In the first period, the Golden Monsters erupted on the power play, scoring on three of their five man-advantage opportunities in the opening 20 minutes. After goals from Casey Bailey, Jake McGrew, and Samuel Mayer, Tahoe took a 3-0 lead into the second.

In the middle period, both teams were kept off the scoreboard as Idaho's Ben Kraws and Tahoe's Cameron Whitehead both pitched a shutout to keep the Golden Monsters' lead at 3.

In the final frame, the power play continued to roll, as Bailey scored his second on the man advantage and Marritt scored his fourth of the year up a man. Kevin Wall would also add on the only even-strength goal of the game, as Tahoe cruised to a 6-0 win.

Cameron Whitehead earned his second shutout of the season as he stopped all 30 Idaho shots in victory and claimed First Star of the game honors.

The Knight Monsters return home on Saturday, February 21, 2026, to take on the Idaho Steelheads for the final night of Golden Monsters Affiliation Weekend at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com

#DareToDescend







ECHL Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.