Knight Monsters Forward Jordan Gustafson Named ECHL Player of the Week
Published on February 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that forward Jordan Gustafson has been named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for February 16-22
Gustafson scored three goals and added four assists for seven points in three games against Idaho last week.
After being held off the scoresheet in a 2-1 shootout loss on Wednesday, the 22-year-old had an assist in a 6-0 win on Friday before setting a team record with six points (3g-3a) in a 7-4 victory on Saturday.
Under a National Hockey League contract with Vegas, Gustafson has 22 points (6g-16a) in 21 games with the Knight Monsters this season while adding one assist in six games with Henderson of the American Hockey League.
Prior to turning pro, Gustafson totaled 136 points (61g-75a) in 162 career games with Seattle and Lethbridge of the Western Hockey League.
The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, to take on the Kansas City Mavericks for Pucks and Paws Knight at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
