K-Wings Fall to Fuel Tuesday
Published on February 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
FISHERS, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (22-21-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, couldn't overcome a strong second-half effort and lost Tuesday against the Indy Fuel (23-17-8-1) in the Education Day tilt at Fishers Event Center, 6-2.
Indy took the early advantage with a pair of goals at the 7:41 mark and on the power play at the 17:09 mark of the first frame.
Colin Bilek (14) then responded with a wrist shot inside the right post to bring the K-Wings within one at the 18:54 mark. On the play, Powell Connor (6) sent the puck careening around the end boards to Davis Pennington (27) at the left point, who then crossed to Bilek in the right circle.
The Fuel then scored another goal, bringing the deficit back to two at the 12:24 mark of the middle frame.
Unfortunately, Indy added a trio of goals at the 6:09, 7:08 and 10:13 marks of the third period, the final coming via the power play.
Hunter Strand (11) found the net with 1:30 remaining to finalize a 6-2 score. Cam Knuble (3) and David Keefer (17) both notched assists on the play.
Tyriq Outen (5-2-0-1) made 28 saves in the contest.
Next up, Kalamazoo hits the road for its first out-of-division matchup against the Wheeling Nailers (30-13-2-3) at 7:10 p.m. EST on Friday, February 27, at WesBanco Arena.
Our local first responders put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. For that, we want to say, 'Thank you.' Join us to celebrate Kalamazoo's finest on First Responders Night, honoring our local police officers, firefighters & EMTs at 7 p.m. EST March 6 at Wings Event Center. Plus, take advantage of the best food & drink deal in Kalamazoo via $3 Friday ($3 Beers, Sodas & Hot Dogs), presented by Bud Light.
