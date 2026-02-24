Perch Profiles: Noah Delmas

Published on February 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







Greensboro Gargoyles defenseman Noah Delmas has 11 points (1G-10A) in 10 games during February. Over six professional seasons, Delmas has played in 160 ECHL games and spent three seasons in Europe. This year, Delmas has 16 points (1G-15A) in 35 games with Greensboro). Get to know the 29-year-old from Schomberg, ON:

Delmas grew up with a younger sister, living on a horse farm training race horses. He started playing hockey at three years old. After three junior seasons split between the OJHL Aurora Tigers and the USHL Bloomington Tigers, he committed to Niagara University for college. Over four seasons with the Purple Eagles, Delmas appeared in 146 games recording 99 points from 20 goals and 79 assists. His best season came as a Junior, where he was nearly a point-per-game, finishing with 40 points in 41 games.

He signed his first professional contract with the Kansas City Mavericks for the 2020-21 seasons. After 67 games across two seasons, he moved to Europe for the first time playing in the EIHL with the Manchester Storm. He returned to the ECHL in 2022-23, playing for the Worcester Railers. He spent the next two seasons in Europe, playing in Poland with GKS Katowice during the 2023-24 season, then returning to the EIHL last season where he played for the FIFE Flyers.

FUN FACTS

Birthday: April 29, 1996

Nickname: Delly

Favorite Sports Team: Toronto Maple Leafs

If You Weren't a Hockey Player? Lacrosse

Famous Friends: Played with Connor McDavid and Sam Bennett growing up

Hobbies Away from the Rink: Hanging out with friends, learning French, and learning guitar

Collections: Mighty Beans

Hidden Talent: Splitting the G on a Guinness

Nerdy Fact: Goes to bed every night at 9:30 p.m.

