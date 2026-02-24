Tahoe's Gustafson Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Jordan Gustafson of the Tahoe Knight Monsters

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jordan Gustafson of the Tahoe Knight Monsters is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 16-22.

Gustafson scored three goals and added four assists for seven points in three games against Idaho last week.

After being held off the scoresheet in a 2-1 shootout loss on Wednesday, the 22-year-old had an assist in a 6-0 win on Friday before setting a team record with six points (3g-3a) in a 7-4 victory on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Vegas, Gustafson has 22 points (6g-16a) in 21 games with the Knight Monsters this season while adding one assist in six games with Henderson of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Gustafson totaled 136 points (61g-75a) in 162 career games with Seattle and Lethbridge of the Western Hockey League.

On behalf of Jordan Gustafson, a case of pucks will be donated to a Tahoe youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

