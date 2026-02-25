ECHL Transactions - February 24
Published on February 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 24, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Ben Lindberg, D
Atlanta:
Connor Galloway, F
South Carolina:
Doug Scott, D
Utah:
Avery Winslow, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Ben Lindberg, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Ryan Orgel, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Ryan Orgel, D Traded to South Carolina
Allen:
Add Avery Smith, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Avery Smith, F Placed on Reserve
Add Jake Chiasson, F Activated from Reserve
Add Jackson Parsons, G Activated from Reserve
Delete David Tendeck, G Placed on Reserve
Delete Lukas Sillinger, F Placed on Reserve
Atlanta:
Add Connor Galloway, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Andrew Jarvis, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Cam Gaudette, D Placed on Reserve
Add Isak Walther, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ryley Appelt, F Placed on Reserve
Add Jon Horrell, G Added as EBUG
Cincinnati:
Add Shawn Kennedy, F Signed ECHL SPC
Indy:
Delete Owen Robinson, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Eric Martin, F Placed on Reserve
Add Sahil Panwar, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Cody Schiavon, D Placed on Family/Bereavement Leave
Iowa:
Delete Rasmus Kumpulainen, F Recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota
Kalamazoo:
Delete Colson Gengenbach, F Placed on Reserve
Add Jackson Kunz, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Collin Saccoman, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Kylor Wall, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Griffin Ness, F Activated from IR 14 Day 2/23
Add Aku Koskenvuo, G Assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver 2/23
Delete Jonathan Lemieux, G Placed on Reserve 2/23
Delete Spencer Kennedy, F Transferred to IR 14 Day 2/23
Savannah:
Add Mitchell Russell, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Riley Hughes, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Nick Granowicz, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
South Carolina:
Add Ryan Orgel, D Acquired from Adirondack
Add Doug Scott, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Cade Helmer, F Placed on Reserve
Tahoe:
Add Dawson McKinney, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Casey Bailey, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Toledo:
Add Tanner Kelly, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F Placed on Reserve
Add Conlan Keenan, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Brendon Michaelian, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Carter Gylander, G Placed on Reserve
Add Nolan Lalonde, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Dylan Moulton, D Loaned to Manitoba
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Jake Gravelle, F Placed on Reserve
Add Hunter Jones, G Assigned by Laval
Delete William Lavalliere, G Placed on Reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Jon Hooker, F Loaned to San Diego
Utah:
Add Dylan Gratton, D Signed ECHL SPC
Add Avery Winslow, D Activated from IR 14 Day
