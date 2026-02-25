ECHL Transactions - February 24

Published on February 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 24, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Ben Lindberg, D

Atlanta:

Connor Galloway, F

South Carolina:

Doug Scott, D

Utah:

Avery Winslow, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Ben Lindberg, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Ryan Orgel, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Ryan Orgel, D Traded to South Carolina

Allen:

Add Avery Smith, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Avery Smith, F Placed on Reserve

Add Jake Chiasson, F Activated from Reserve

Add Jackson Parsons, G Activated from Reserve

Delete David Tendeck, G Placed on Reserve

Delete Lukas Sillinger, F Placed on Reserve

Atlanta:

Add Connor Galloway, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Andrew Jarvis, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Cam Gaudette, D Placed on Reserve

Add Isak Walther, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ryley Appelt, F Placed on Reserve

Add Jon Horrell, G Added as EBUG

Cincinnati:

Add Shawn Kennedy, F Signed ECHL SPC

Indy:

Delete Owen Robinson, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Eric Martin, F Placed on Reserve

Add Sahil Panwar, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Cody Schiavon, D Placed on Family/Bereavement Leave

Iowa:

Delete Rasmus Kumpulainen, F Recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Kalamazoo:

Delete Colson Gengenbach, F Placed on Reserve

Add Jackson Kunz, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Collin Saccoman, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Kylor Wall, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Griffin Ness, F Activated from IR 14 Day 2/23

Add Aku Koskenvuo, G Assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver 2/23

Delete Jonathan Lemieux, G Placed on Reserve 2/23

Delete Spencer Kennedy, F Transferred to IR 14 Day 2/23

Savannah:

Add Mitchell Russell, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Riley Hughes, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Nick Granowicz, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

South Carolina:

Add Ryan Orgel, D Acquired from Adirondack

Add Doug Scott, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Cade Helmer, F Placed on Reserve

Tahoe:

Add Dawson McKinney, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Casey Bailey, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Toledo:

Add Tanner Kelly, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F Placed on Reserve

Add Conlan Keenan, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Brendon Michaelian, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Carter Gylander, G Placed on Reserve

Add Nolan Lalonde, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Dylan Moulton, D Loaned to Manitoba

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Jake Gravelle, F Placed on Reserve

Add Hunter Jones, G Assigned by Laval

Delete William Lavalliere, G Placed on Reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Jon Hooker, F Loaned to San Diego

Utah:

Add Dylan Gratton, D Signed ECHL SPC

Add Avery Winslow, D Activated from IR 14 Day







ECHL Stories from February 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.