K-Wings Gas up Late, Beat Fuel in OT & Sweep Week

Published on February 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (22-20-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, flipped the script on the Indy Fuel (22-17-8-1) for their second consecutive overtime win Saturday at Wings Event Center, 4-3.

Ryan Cox (13) capped his masterclass performance by banging home the game-tying goal with 42 seconds remaining in regulation and then the game-winning goal with 18 seconds remaining in OT. On the game-winner, Josh Bloom (11) collected a loose puck and broke out on the rush, skating the length of the ice before crossing to Cox's net front from the left circle to end the game.

With 42 seconds remaining, Cox (12) deposited the game-tying goal, standing near the right post in the crease. On the equalizer, Bloom (10) passed to a firing Zach Okabe (28) on the left dot, creating chaos in the crease that Cox quickly ended.

After a scoreless first frame, the Fuel found the net first at the 1:17 mark of the second period.

Colin Bilek (13) evened the game, sniping a power-play one-timer from above the left circle at the 12:53 mark. On the play, Nolan Walker (21) won a battle for the puck in the trapezoid and passed out to Davis Pennington (26) above the right circle, who crossed to Bilek for the goal.

Near the end of the frame, Bloom (7) found himself all alone, breaking away and undressing the netminder for an iso 5-hole goal at the 18:29 mark. On the play, David Keefer (16) intercepted a pass near the defensive blueline and found Bloom flying across center ice to start the breakaway tuck.

Unfortunately, Indy responded in the third period with a pair of goals at the 2:01 and 8:29 marks to take a 3-2 advantage.

Tyriq Outen (5-1-0-1) was fantastic between the pipes, making 35 saves, including four in overtime. The K-Wings went a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and 1-for-5 on the power play.

Next up, Kalamazoo hits the road for a morning matchup against the Indy Fuel at 10:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 24 at Fishers Event Center.

Our local first responders put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. For that, we want to say, 'Thank you.' Join us to celebrate Kalamazoo's finest on First Responders Night, honoring our local police officers, firefighters & EMTs at 7 p.m. EST March 6 at Wings Event Center. Plus, take advantage of the best food & drink deal in Kalamazoo via $3 Friday ($3 Beers, Sodas & Hot Dogs), presented by Bud Light.







ECHL Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.