Golden Monsters Hit the Jackpot with a Pair of Wins on Affiliation Weekend

Published on February 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Golden Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, defeated the Idaho Steelheads by a score of 7-4 to win the season series against Idaho.

In the first period, the Golden Monsters struck first as Jordan Gustafson scored his fourth goal of the season on a top-shelf snipe to make it 1-0. The lead wouldn't last long as Mitch Wahl answered for the Steelheads to make it 1-1. However, it was the Tahoe captain Luke Adam who scored a power play goal, and an even-strength goal to close out the period and give the Golden Monsters a 3-1 lead at intermission.

In the middle period, Trent Swick scored his 18th of the season to put Tahoe up 4-1, but Robbie Holmes would answer for Idaho on the power play to make it 4-2. The scoring didn't stop there as Kevin Wall scored for the second-straight night to extend the lead to 5-2. However, the Steelheads would cut it back to a two-goal game, as Liam Malmquist found the back of the net, and Tahoe took a 5-3 lead into the final period.

In the third, Gustafson continued his fantastic game. Already with a goal and three assists, he would add back-to-back tallies to secure Tahoe's third hat trick of the season and give him a six-point evening. After Gustafson made it 7-3 with a pair of goals, Kaleb Pearson would cut into the lead to make it 7-4, but it wouldn't be enough as the Golden Monsters would hold on to win the season series against Idaho.

The Knight Monsters hit the road next week to take on the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday, February 25, with puck drop at 6:10 pm PT. Pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network begins at 6 pm PT.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, to take on the Kansas City Mavericks for Pucks and Paws Knight at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

