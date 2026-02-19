Knight Monsters Fall to Steelheads in Shootout 2-1

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, fell to the Idaho Steelheads in the shootout by a score of 2-1.

In the first period, Casey Bailey opened the scoring with his 22nd goal of the season. Bailey has scored in three of the last four games with the goal tonight. Tahoe would take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

In the middle period, Idaho would quickly respond as Francesco Arcuri scored in the opening two minutes of the frame to make it 1-1. Despite entering the game as the top two scoring offenses in the ECHL, great goaltending from Tahoe's Cameron Whitehead and Idaho's Jake Barczewski kept them at bay in the opening 40 minutes.

In the final frame, Whitehead and Barczewski stepped up even further, as they kept both teams off the scoreboard, sending the game to overtime tied at 1.

In overtime, despite multiple power play chances, the Knight Monsters could not find the back of the net, and the game went into a shootout.

In the shootout, despite goals from Mike O'Leary and Casey Bailey, Idaho would score three times, capped off by the shootout-winning goal from Liam Malmquist to give Idaho a 2-1 victory in the skills competition.

The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, February 20, 2026, to take on the Idaho Steelheads for night one of Golden Monsters Affiliation Weekend at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







