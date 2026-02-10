Cameron Whitehead Returns to Knight Monsters Ahead of Road Trip to Rapid City

Published on February 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that goaltender Cameron Whitehead has rejoined the team before their two-game weekend series in Rapid City against the Rush.

In nine games this season with the Henderson Silver Knights, Whitehead has posted a 3-4-2 record with a 3.45 goals-against average and a .872 save percentage.

Whitehead has been on fire for the Knight Monsters this season, amassing a 10-6-2 record with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage. Whitehead's last start for Tahoe resulted in a shootout win on the road in Wichita.

Whitehead was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Vegas Golden Knights and is currently on an NHL contract.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, to take on the Idaho Steelheads for All Abilities Knight at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.