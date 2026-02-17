Goaltender Jordan Papirny Called up to Henderson Silver Knights Ahead of Affiliation Weekend
Published on February 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that goaltender Jordan Papirny has been recalled to the Henderson Silver Knights.
In 23 games this season for the Knight Monsters, Papirny has earned a 12-9-2 record with a 3.51 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.
Papirny has yet to appear in a game this season in Henderson, but has seen action over the last three seasons. Papirny has appeared in 14 games with the Silver Knights over his career.
Papirny is one of five Henderson-contracted players who have played for the Knight Monsters this season.
The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, to take on the Idaho Steelheads for All Abilities Knight at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
