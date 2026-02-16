ECHL Transactions - February 16
Published on February 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 16, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Iowa:
Kyle Osterberg, F
Orlando:
Peter Laviolette, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Ty Prefontaine, D Placed on Team Suspension
Atlanta:
Delete Nick McCarry, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Connor Galloway, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Jack O'Brien, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Nick McCarry, F Signed ECHL SPC
Bloomington:
Add Seung Jae Lee, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Mikael Robidoux, F Placed on Reserve
Add Tanner Schachle, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Parker Gavlas, D Placed on Team Suspension
Cincinnati:
Add Christian Felton, D Acquired from Utah 2/15
Delete Andrew Noel, D Traded to Utah 2/15
Greenville:
Add Matthew Caldwell, G Added as EBUG 2/15
Indy:
Delete Jeremie Bucheler, D Recalled by Rockford
Tahoe:
Delete Jordan Papirny, G Recalled by Henderson
Toledo:
Delete Jordan Ernst, F Placed on Team Suspension
Add Jacob Truscott, D Assigned by Grand Rapids
Delete Brendon Michaelian, D Placed on Reserve
Tulsa:
Add Roman Kinal, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jaxsen Wiebe, F Placed on Reserve
Utah:
Add Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Christian Felton, D Traded to Cincinnati 2/15
Add Andrew Noel, D Acquired from Cincinnati 2/15
