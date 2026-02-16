ECHL Transactions - February 16

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 16, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Iowa:

Kyle Osterberg, F

Orlando:

Peter Laviolette, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Ty Prefontaine, D Placed on Team Suspension

Atlanta:

Delete Nick McCarry, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Connor Galloway, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Jack O'Brien, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Nick McCarry, F Signed ECHL SPC

Bloomington:

Add Seung Jae Lee, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Mikael Robidoux, F Placed on Reserve

Add Tanner Schachle, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Parker Gavlas, D Placed on Team Suspension

Cincinnati:

Add Christian Felton, D Acquired from Utah 2/15

Delete Andrew Noel, D Traded to Utah 2/15

Greenville:

Add Matthew Caldwell, G Added as EBUG 2/15

Indy:

Delete Jeremie Bucheler, D Recalled by Rockford

Tahoe:

Delete Jordan Papirny, G Recalled by Henderson

Toledo:

Delete Jordan Ernst, F Placed on Team Suspension

Add Jacob Truscott, D Assigned by Grand Rapids

Delete Brendon Michaelian, D Placed on Reserve

Tulsa:

Add Roman Kinal, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jaxsen Wiebe, F Placed on Reserve

Utah:

Add Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Christian Felton, D Traded to Cincinnati 2/15

Add Andrew Noel, D Acquired from Cincinnati 2/15







