Stingrays Weekly Report - February 16

The South Carolina Stingrays took all three matchups this past weekend with a pair of victories over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday and Saturday night before beating the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday at the North Charleston Coliseum. South Carolina sits in third place in the South Division, three points behind the first place Florida Everblades.
STINGRAYS RECORD: 30-17-1-0 LAST WEEK: 3-0-0-0
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, February 13 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 4-2 W
The Stingrays snapped a three-game losing skid on Friday night in Greenville. Trailing 2-1 going to the third period, the Stingrays scored three unanswered goals in the final frame to skate by the Swamp Rabbits, 4-2.
Saturday, February 14 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7-5 W
Goals came early and often on Saturday night between the Stingrays and Swamp Rabbits. South Carolina scored three goals in both the first and second periods but only led 6-4 going to the third. After Greenville cut the Stingrays lead to one, D.J. King scored an empty-net goal with 22 seconds remaining to secure the 7-5 win.
Sunday, February 15 vs Jacksonville Icemen | 3-1 W
The Stingrays never trailed on Sunday against the Icemen in a game where chances were limited. Tied at one, Simon Pinard scored the eventual game-winning goal just 1:18 into the third period to finish off a sweep of a three-game weekend for the Stingrays.
STINGRAYS LEADERS
Goals: Simon Pinard (17)
Assists: Simon Pinard (29)
Points: Simon Pinard (49)
Plus/Minus: Nolan Krenzen (+8)
Penalty Minutes: Ben Hawerchuk (78)
Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (5)
Wins: Seth Eisele (12)
Goals Against Average: Mitch Gibson* (2.32)
Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund^ (.929)
* Denotes player is currently with the AHL's Hershey Bears
** Denotes player is currently with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners
^ Denotes player is currently with the NHL's Washington Capitals
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
Wednesday, February 18 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 10:30 a.m. EDT | Tickets
Friday, February 20 vs Atlanta Gladiators | 7:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets
Saturday, February 21 vs Atlanta Gladiators | 6:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets
Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network
Simon Keeps Scoring: Stingrays forward Simon Pinard continues to excel for the Stingrays this year. Pinard is on an 11 game point streak which is tied for the longest active streak in the ECHL. Across those 11 games, Pinard has 14 points (9g, 5a). The Drummondville, Quebec native leads the Stingrays with 20 goals, 29 assists and 49 points.
Seventh Heaven: South Carolina set a new season high in goals on Saturday night with seven to beat the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Saturday night was the first time where the Stingrays scored seven goals since March 29, 2025 in a 7-1 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings.
____
South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday, February 18th, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 10:30 a.m.
