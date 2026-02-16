Komets Nab Share of First Place with Weekend Sweep

Fort Wayne, IN - After sweeping two games versus Indy, and an overtime win at Toledo, the Komets have found their way back to the top spot in the Central Division, now sharing the lead with Toledo with a mark of 27-13-7-0 for 61 points. The team continues its six-game road trip with visits to Norfolk on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.Tickets for all home games are on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial ticket office and at komets.com.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Fri. 2/13 vs IND 5-4 OTW

Sat. 2/14 at IND 4-1 W

Sun. 2/15 at TOL 4-3 OTW

About last week -

The I-69 rivalry between Fort Wayne and Indy reheated on Friday at the Coliseum.

The Komets struck first in the opening period as Alex Aleardi set up Matt Copponi for his third goal of the season at 9:54, which was quickly followed by a goal by Aleardi at 11:15. The Fuel got on the board at 11:14 to make it a 2-1 Komet lead after one period of play.

In the second period, Indy netted a goal just twenty-three seconds into the frame to tie the game. Indy's Jesse Tucker took advantage of a Komets turnover and ripped a shot past goaltender Nathan Day to put the Fuel up 3-2 at 7:57, but the Komets answered with a power-play goal off the stick of William Dufour at 8:51 to tie the game 3-3.

Austin Magera lifted the Komets back into the lead with his 20th goal of the season at 6:26 of the third period, with assists going to Trevor Janicke and Kirill Tyutyayev, who picked up his third helper of the match. The lead was short-lived as the Fuel's Jadon Joseph banked the puck off the leg of Day from behind the Komet net to knot the game 4-4 at 9:03.

For the fourth time in the season series, the game was decided via overtime, where veteran Jalen Smereck ended the back-and-forth match, burying a pass from Dufour past Indy's goaltender Owen Flores at 1:29 to give the Komets the 5-4 win.

The return match between the Komets and Fuel took place Saturday at Fishers Event Center.

After killing off an early two-man Indy power play, the Komets' Blake Murray sent the puck under the crossbar, from a pass from defenseman Reece Harsch to put the Komets up 1-0 at 11:05. Kirill Tyutyayev followed with a power-play goal at 19:14, with assists going to William Dufour and Jalen Smereck to make it 2-0 after the first period.

The only score of the second period was credited to Matt Capponi, as he pushed a shot past Indy goaltender Mitchell Weeks at 19:36, with assists going to Anthony Petruzzelli and Austin Magera to put the Komets up 3-0.

In the third period, the Fuel got on the board when Terry Broadhurst knocked in a rebound off the leg pad of Komet goaltender Sam Jonsson at 3:35, but that tally was quickly followed by a Petruzzelli goal at 4:29 to make the final score 4-1 Komets.

The Fuel outshot the Komets 31-21 as Jonsson got the win, making 30 saves.

The Komets and Toledo put first place in the Central Division on the line at the Huntington Center on Sunday.

After a scoreless first period, the scoring opened with Ryland Mosley scoring on a Toledo power play at 11:44 of the second period. That goal was followed by Johnny Waldren grabbing a rebound off the back wall and knocking the puck past Nathan Day to put the Walleye up 2-0 at 18:37.

In the third period, the Komets quickly erased the Walleye lead with a pair of tallies. The first came off the stick of Blake Murray at 4:49, then Jalen Smereck at 5:23 to tie the game. Austin Magera gave the Komets the lead with his 21st goal of the season with a wrist shot over the shoulder of Toledo goaltender Carter Gylander at 7:59. Late in the period, with Gylander on the bench for the extra skater, Mitch Lewandowski tipped a pass over the glove of Day to tie the match at 17:48 to eventually send the game to overtime.

In the extra frame, the Komets were able to take advantage of a Toledo penalty when Murray skated on a breakaway to net the game-winning goal at 4:25, making the final score 4-3.

Nathan Day got the win, making 27 saves.

Komet leaders-

Points: 43 - Tyutyayev

Goals: 21 - Magera

Assists: 30 - Smereck, Tyutyayev

Power Play Goals: 7 - Magera, Murray

Short-Handed Goals: 1 - Janicke

Game Winning Goals: 6 - Murray

Shots: 155 - Smereck

PIM: 60 - Smereck

Plus/Minus: +20 - Tyutyayev

Home Points: 17- Magera, Tyutyayev

Home Goals: 12 - Magera

Home Assists: 12 - Smereck

Road Points: 25 - Tyutyayev

Road Goals: 12 - Murray

Road Assists: 19 - Smereck, Tyutyayev

Goaltenders

Appearances: Nathan Day, 27

Wins: Nathan Day, 14

Saves: 600, Nathan Day

Goals against: 46 - Samuel Jonsson

Save percentage: .904 - Samuel Jonsson

Shutouts: 4 - Samuel Jonsson

Icing the puck - Friday's game versus Indy was the first time the home team won a game in the season series. Jalen Smereck has notched three assists in a game four times this season. Austin Magera scored his 20th goal of the season in the win versus Indy on Friday. The Komets are 5-1-1 against Indy. Blake Murray, Alex Aleardi, and Kirill Tyutyayev are the only Komets to play in all 47 games this season. The Komets are 19-4-1 when scoring first. Austin Magera and Alex Aleardi have earned points in seven straight road games. The Komets have points in 14 consecutive road games.

Upcoming Promotions

Friday, February 27 -Komets Fight Cancer Jerseys: A silent auction for the game-worn jerseys will take place in the arena lobby. Bidding ends at the start of the 3rd period.

Kids Seat FREE Night: Receive a FREE Kids ticket courtesy of Lutheran Health Network and Aunt Millie's with the purchase of any regular-priced adult ticket! Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer.

Saturday, February 28 - Blackout Night: The Komets will be wearing their "Blackout" jerseys! Get yours at the game or at the Komets Shop.

Midwest Box Breaks Player Card Giveaway

Chuck-A-Puck Night: Play Chuck-A-Puck presented by All-American Stores in the 2nd Intermission for a chance to win FREE Gas for a Year, plus other great prizes from Komets Partners!

Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.







