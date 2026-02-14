Komets Beat the Fuel in a Thriller at the Coliseum
Published on February 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The I-69 rivalry between Fort Wayne and Indy reheated on Friday at the Coliseum.
The Komets struck first in the opening period as Alex Aleardi set up Matt Copponi for his third goal of the season at 9:54, which was quickly followed by a goal by Aleardi at 11:15. The Fuel got on the board at 11:14 to make it a 2-1 Komet lead after one period of play.
In the second period, Indy netted a goal just twenty-three-seconds into the frame to tie the game. Indy's Jesse Tucker took advantage of a Komets' turnover and ripped a shot past goaltender Nathan Day to put the Fuel up 3-2 at 7:57, but the Komets answered with a power-play goal off the stick of William Dufour at 8:51 to tie the game 3-3.
Austin Magera lifted the Komets back into the lead with his 20th goal of the season at 6:26 of the third period, with assists going to Trevor Janicke and Kirill Tyutyayev, who picked up his third helper of the match. The lead was short-lived as the Fuel's Jadon Joseph banked the puck off the leg of Day from behind the Komet net to knot the game 4-4 at 9:03.
For the fourth time in the season series, the game was decided via overtime, where veteran Jalen Smereck ended the back-and-forth match, burying a pass from Dufour past Indy's goaltender Owen Flores at 1:29 to give the Komets the 5-4 win.
ECHL Stories from February 13, 2026
- Thunder Defeat Gladiators, 4-1, Thanks to McManus' Four-Point Night - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester Drops 2-0 Decision to Lions to Open Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Iowa Wipes Away K-Wings with 3 in 3rd for 5-2 Home Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Buteyets Halts 44, Lagrone Registers 100th ECHL Point as Oilers Blank Americans - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Fall to Heartlanders Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Edge Blades 2-1 in Overtime - Florida Everblades
- Third-Period Surge Lifts Stingrays Past Greenville, 4-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Blanked by Oilers 2-0 - Allen Americans
- Everblades Agree to Terms with Ross MacDougall - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Drop Weekend Opener against the Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Beat the Fuel in a Thriller at the Coliseum - Fort Wayne Komets
- Power Play Prevails as Walleye Take Down Cyclones 3-2 - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Take Overtime Thriller in Florida - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Fall on Friday Night But Secure a Point in OT - Indy Fuel
- Petruzzelli Pitches 3-0 Shutout for Royals - Wheeling Nailers
- Captain Adams-Moisan Leads the Way Once Again in Lions' Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Icemen Blank Ghost Pirates 3-0 at Enmarket Arena - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- McManus, Bertuzzi Combine for Seven Points in 4-1 Win in Atlanta - Adirondack Thunder
- An Organization Built for Legacy - Kansas City Mavericks
- AHL Forward Assigned to the Americans - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Wild West Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - February 13 - ECHL
- Brendan Hoffmann Signs PTO with AHL's San Jose Barracuda - Idaho Steelheads
- Mariners Add Defenseman Kylar Fenton - Maine Mariners
- Series of Transactions for the Utah Grizzlies Before the Weekend Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Game Notes: February 13, 2026 vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Sign Forward Michael Herrera - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans Open Weekend Series in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Blades Eye Back-To-Back Wins over Maine - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.