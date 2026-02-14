AHL Forward Assigned to the Americans

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans along with Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson announced today that forward Sam Stange has been assigned to the Americans from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League.

Sam Stange joins the Americans after appearing in 31 games this season with Springfield. He had four points (3 goals and 1 assist) and no penalty minutes.

The Eau Claire, Wisconsin native was a former fourth round draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

The 6-foot-2 and 200-pound Right Wing Forward will join the Americans in the lineup tonight against the Tulsa Oilers.

Sam Stange played four years of collegiate hockey in the Big 10 with the Wisconsin Badgers. He also spent four seasons in the USHL with Sioux Falls. Stange turn 25 years old in April. He will wear number 44.

