Rush Game Notes: February 13, 2026 vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters

Published on February 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, open up a two-week homestand with a critical divisional matchup against the Tahoe Knight Monsters. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wichita Thunder were gifted a late power play and scored a game-winning goal in the final tenth of a second to defeat the Rapid City Rush, 4-3, at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday. Kyle Crnkovic buried a low wrist shot through a screen with 0.1 seconds showing on the clock. It was a controversial finish: the Rush were assessed six penalty minutes in the final eight minutes of regulation in a tied game, giving Wichita ample time to take the lead. On the flip side, the Thunder were not booked for a single penalty all night. Rasmus Ekström scored early in the second period, then Wichita took a 3-1 lead. Rapid City's penalty kill turned the tables as Seth Fyten one-timed a shorthanded goal to cut the deficit to 3-2 at the second intermission. Quinn Olson tied the game on a rebound slam dunk early in the third period, and the score remained until the final tick.

FAVOR RETURNED

Less than 24 hours after the Brett Davis' power play goal won the Rush a game in the final minute of regulation, Wichita did the same on Saturday night in the rubber game of the series. Those two power play goals were the only ones for each team in the three-game set.

YOU'RE TELLING ME THEY DIDN'T COMMIT A PENALTY ALL GAME?

Power plays were 4-0 in Wichita's favor last Saturday, with all four penalties being called in the last 22 minutes of action and three in the final eight minutes, which ultimately decided the game. That is the second time this season the Rush have had no power plays and at least four kills in the same game (November 26th vs. Idaho, an overtime win.) On top of that, Rapid City was called for seven straight penalties on January 16th at Cincinnati, an OT loss.

TIME FOR SOME HOMECOOKING

After a stretch of eight road games in a span of 11, the Rush won't be leaving South Dakota very much over the next month. 11 of the next 14 games are at home, with a pair of two-week homestands on the way.

ANOTHER SHORTY

Seth Fyten started the comeback bid last Saturday with a shorthanded goal in the final minute of the second period, his first career SHG. It was the Rush's second shorty of the series, with Ryan Wagner having done so in game one. Rapid City now have five shorthanded goals this season.

WHAT A ROAD TRIP FOR RATZ

Jake Ratzlaff returned after an injury had sidelined him for six games and turned in his best offensive production as a pro. The rookie defenseman recorded two assists in the finale and five points (1g+4a) over the six road games.

DOUBLE-DIGITS FOR THE SWEDE

Rasmus Ekström reached 10 goals on the season with his snipe last Saturday. The first-year pro from Stockholm scored twice on the road trip, one in each series.

NEED TO BUCKLE DOWN

Tahoe owns the second-best power play efficiency in the ECHL at 23.4% and was 5-for-9 last week. Against the Rush, they have been dynamite, at a whopping 8-for-19 (42.1%). Rapid City's special teams have improved on both ends since the two teams last met on December 31st, though.

THIS IS THE MATCHUP

As we've said from the beginning, a significant portion of the Rush's playoff hopes will rely on the head-to-head series with Tahoe, against whom the team plays nearly 20% of their games. Rapid City is 5-1-1 through seven matchups with the Knight Monsters, and trail Tahoe by 11 standings points with half the series still to be played.

The Rapid City Rush are back home to battle the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Valentine's Day Weekend! Join us on Friday, February 13th and Saturday 14th at 7:05 p.m. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.