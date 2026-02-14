K-Wings Fall to Heartlanders Friday
Published on February 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (19-19-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, fell in the second of the three straight games against the Iowa Heartlanders (14-28-2-2) on Friday at Xtream Arena, 5-2.
The Heartlanders took the early advantage with a goal at the 1:37 mark of the first period.
Nolan Walker (14) responded by tucking the puck inside the left post to even the score at the 14:04 mark. On the play, David Keefer (13) crossed a pass through the crease from right to left after Andre Ghantous (13) fed him on the rush, and Walker did the rest.
Unfortunately, Iowa answered with a trio of goals, the first coming at the 16:17 mark of the first and the next two at the 4:46 & 8:07 marks of the third period.
Josh Bloom (4) then narrowed the deficit with an iso snipe that banged against the right post and into the twine at the 14:49 mark. On the goal, Davis Pennington (23) sent a zone-to-zone pass to Zach Okabe (24), who quickly relayed to a firing Bloom from the left circle for the goal.
The Heartlanders found an empty net, short-handed, tally with three seconds remaining in regulation to finalize a 5-2 score.
Jonathan Lemieux (7-6-1-3) made 22 saves, and the K-Wings were 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
Next up, the K-Wings finish the three-game series in a Valentine's Day matchup against the Heartlanders (14-28-2-2) at 7 p.m. EST on Saturday, February 14, at Xtream Arena.
Kalamazoo returns home for a $3 Friday as the K-Wings take on the Indy Fuel on Friday, February 20 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs until 8 p.m.- the perfect combo of hockey action and unbeatable deals!
