K-Wings Outlast Thunder Sunday, Sweep Road Weekend Series
Published on March 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Kalamazoo Wings (31-26-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, rode stout defensive play and stellar goaltending to complete the sweep against the Adirondack Thunder (34-21-7-1) on Sunday at Harding Mazzotti Arena, 2-1.
Aku Koskenvuo (7-8-0-0) stole the show, turning aside 39 shots in the victory, and earning the game's first star for the second night in a row.
After a scoreless first frame, Colson Gengenbach (3) started the scoring for the K-Wings, depositing a rebound inside the left post at the 5:58 mark of the second period. On the play, Cam Knuble (4) won a battle for the puck against the nearside boards and outletted a pass to a firing Matt Berry (6) in the slot that deflected to Gengenbach, who backhanded the puck out of midair into the back of the net.
Adirondack responded with a power play goal, knotting the game at the 35-second mark of the third period.
Griffin Ness (10) then broke the tie with a high slot snipe to give the K-Wings a one-goal advantage with 9:23 remaining in regulation. On the game-winner, Robby Drazner (10) sent a pass from just inside the blue line to Colin Bilek (18) in the right circle, who relayed to Ness in the slot as Ryan Cox set the screen out front.
The K-Wings were 4-for-5 on the penalty kill and scoreless on the power play.
Next up, the K-Wings return home for a matchup versus the Toledo Walleye (37-15-6-5) at 7 p.m. EDT on Friday, April 3 at Wings Event Center.
Margaritaville Night, presented by Honor Credit Union, brings the beach vibes to the barn on April 3. Plus, sip $3 beers, sodas, and dogs 'til 8 PM, then kick back, relax, and enjoy a tropical twist on K-Wings hockey. Also, don't miss the Jersey Auction post-game benefiting KZoo Parks - flip flops optional, fun guaranteed!
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