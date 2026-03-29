Mariners Can Clinch Playoff Spot Sunday

Published on March 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, can clinch a berth to the Kelly Cup Playoffs on Sunday, as they enter the day with a "Magic Number" of three. A Mariners win over Greensboro combined with a Trois-Rivieres Lions loss at Wichita or a Mariners overtime/shootout loss combined with a Lions regulation loss will officially lock up a Maine playoff spot. The puck drops at 3:00 PM this afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena

The Mariners and Gargoyles met for the first time on Saturday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena, with the Mariners coming away with a 3-2 victory, extending their point streak to six games (5-0-1) and their win streak to four. Maine used a pair of second period power play goals to build a 3-1 lead, holding on for the win in the third. Max Andreev, who was the first star of the game with two goals and an assist, pushed his goal streak to four games, while Brad Arvanitis made 23 saves to earn his 20th win. The Mariners are now 16-1-1 in their last 18 games, dating back to February 13.

Sunday's promotion is "Beacon's Birthday," presented by Oakhurst. A number of Beacon's mascot friends will be on hand to celebrate. Fans can bid on exclusive

Beacon's Birthday mini helmets via DASH, and Oakhurst will hand out bottles of chocolate and coffee milk to fans upon exit. There's also a Postgame Open Skate, presented by CoverME.gov. Fans must bring their own skates and check them in at the Promotions Port upon entering the arena. All Sunday home games are "Sunday Fun Days," featuring family-friendly activities on the concourse including Port City Cornhole, Cheeky Geek Facepainting, and Minibar mini golf.

The Trois-Rivieres Lions face the Wichita Thunder at 3:05 PM ET in Kansas. The Mariners need Wichita to win in order to clinch on Sunday. If the Lions wins, the Mariners will have the chance to clinch on Wednesday at home, as they take on Trois-Rivieres head-to-head at the Cross Insurance Arena in a 7:00 PM faceoff. The Mariners currently rank second place in the North Division, with 82 points, six behind the division-leading Wheeling Nailers, with two games-in-hand. They're also six points ahead of the third place Adirondack Thunder with a game-in-hand. If Maine finishes with one of the top two seeds, they'll have home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.







ECHL Stories from March 29, 2026

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