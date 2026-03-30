O'Leary Plays Hero with Overtime-Winning Goal to End Losing Streak against Rush

Published on March 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, knocked off the Rapid City Rush in overtime by a final score of 5-4.

In the first period, Rapid City scored in the opening minute of the contest, as Hunter Donohoe scored his first professional goal to make it 1-0. The Knight Monsters would respond just five minutes later as Devon Paliani extended his team-leading goal marker with his 29th of the season to tie it up at 1. After Tahoe tied it up, Rapid City went back out in front as Ryan Wagner scored in his first game of the weekend to go up 2-1. In the back half of the period, Trent Swick would tie the game once more off a beautiful feed from Linden Alger to make it 2-2 going into the locker room.

In the middle frame, Rapid City would break out in front thanks to a power play goal from Ryan Chyzowski and another tally from Seth Fyten to make it 4-2 Rush going into the final period.

In the third period, it was Tahoe who would respond as Luke Adam scored his 18th of the year on the power play to make it a 4-3 game. Then, with just 3:10 left in regulation, Casey Bailey scored his 25th of the year on a diving shot to tie the game at 4. After no other goals in the third, the game headed to overtime.

In OT, it took just two minutes for Mike O'Leary to send the puck past Rapid City goaltender Connor Murphy, giving Tahoe a 5-4 win, their second consecutive OT win on a Sunday. Tahoe goaltender Dominic Basse picked up his second win in just his second start with the Knight Monsters.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, to take on the Cincinnati Cyclones at Tahoe Blue Event Center for What If? Night as the Knight Monsters become the Tahoe Powder Hounds. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from March 29, 2026

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