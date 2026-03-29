Grizzlies Gameday: March 29, 2026 - Allen at Utah

Published on March 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Allen Americans (34-23-5, 73 points, .589 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (24-31-8-1, 57 points, .445 point %)

Date: March 29, 2026 Venue: Maverik Center Game Time: 3:10 pm

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14334182-2026-allen-americans-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: April 1, 2026. Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Sunday's Matchup

It's the 10th and final meeting this season between the Grizzlies and Americans. Utah is 3-5-1 vs Allen this season. It's the final meeting ever between the clubs. Utah is 43-37-13 vs Allen all-time.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Danny Dzhaniyev has 13 points (6g, 7a) in his last 10 games. Dzhaniyev leads Utah with 18 multiple-point games. Dzhaniyev leads the league with 254 shots on goal. Danny is second in the league with 64 points and is tied for fourth with 41 assists. Reed Lebster is tied with Allen's Danny Katic for second in the league with 31 goals and tied for 9th with 55 points. Aiden Hansen-Bukata is tied for second among rookies with 35 assists, second among rookies with 18 power-play assists and third with 20 power-play points.

Games Remaining in the 2025-26 Regular Season

March 29, 2026 - Allen at Utah. 3:10 pm.

April 1, 2026 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm.

April 3, 2026 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm.

April 4, 2026 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm. Star Wars Night.

April 7, 2026 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm.

April 10, 2026 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

April 11, 2026 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Fan Appreciation Night.

April 12, 2026 - Rapid City at Utah. 3:10 pm. Final regular season game in Grizzlies history. All Times Mountain.

March 26, 2026 Recap: Grizzlies Fall 6-2 at Home

The Utah Grizzlies lost 6-2 on March 26 vs Allen. The Americans went 2 for 7 on the power play, Utah was 1 for 3. Allen outshot Utah 39 to 25. Luke Manning and Reed Lebster each scored a third period goal. Harrison Blaisdell had 2 goals and 1 assist for Allen. Andre Anania, Colton Hargrove and Colby McAuley each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Evan Friesen, John Gelatt and Andrew Noel were each a +1 for Utah.

Grizzlies Sign Hejduk, Mike Gelatt Released and Isak Posch Reassigned to Utah

The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Marek Hejduk. Goaltender Isak Posch was reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Utah has also released forward Mike Gelatt.

Marek is the son of former Colorado Avalanche great Milan Hejduk. Marek played at Harvard University for four seasons from 2022-2026, scoring 17 goals and 15 assists. He played for the U.S National Development Team that played in the USHL from 2020-2022. Marek is 6'1" and 195 pounds. Hejduk will wear number 14 for Utah.

Posch Has appeared in 27 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles and has a 15-7-5 record with a 2.66 goals against average and a 895 save percentage. Isak has two shutouts with the AHL's Colorado Eagles during the 2025-26 season, October 11, 2025 vs Calgary (18 saves) and October 22, 2025 at San Diego (26 saves). Posch played at St. Cloud State University for two seasons from 2023-25, where he had a record of 17-16-2 with a .915 save percentage and a 2.60 goals against average). Posch had 3 shutouts in two college seasons. Posch signed a two year NHL Entry Deal with the Colorado Avalanche on March 25, 2025.

Mike Gelatt was the number one star in Utah's 3-1 win at Indy on March 22, 2026 as he scored two goals in the third period.

Team Notes

Utah went 17-15-3-1 on the road this season. Utah scored 127 goals on the road (3.52 goals per game). Utah went to 20 rounds of a shootout at Cincinnati on March 8. It was the longest shootout in team history and the fourth time in league history where a shootout has gone 20 or more rounds. Utah has scored 29 third-period goals over their last 22 games. The Grizzlies have used 57 players this season. Four players have appeared in all 64 games this season: Danny Dzhaniyev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt and Reed Lebster. Utah is 18-9-3 when scoring first and 15-2-2 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 20-4-4 when leading or tied after 2 periods. Utah is 23-8-4 when scoring 3 or more goals. 5 different Grizzlies goaltenders have registered a win this season. Utah has used 8 different goaltenders this season. 13 Grizzlies skaters have scored their first professional goals this season. Utah is 11-0-1 when allowing less than 3 goals. Utah has 11 games where they scored 6 or more goals and 6 games of 7 or more. Four different goaltenders have earned a shutout this season. It's the first time that's happened in Utah's ECHL era.

Grizzlies Have Had Many Players This Year

Cy LeClerc, Ryan Rosborough and Ryan Taylor each made their Grizzlies and professional debuts on March 20 at Indy. They are the 55th, 56th and 57th players to appear in a game for Utah this season. That passes each of the last two years when the Grizzlies had 51 players in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. Utah has used 31 forwards, 18 defensemen and 8 goaltenders. Josh Zinger is the 18th different defenseman to appear in a game for Utah.

The team record for the most players used in a single season is 63, which was set in the 1996-97 season.

Seasons Where the Grizzlies Have Used 50 or More Players

63: 1996-97

57: 2025-26.

53: 2011-12.

52: 1997-98, 2020-21.

51: 2023-24, 2024-25.

50: 2009-10.

Three Luke's (Luc) in the Plus Category

Luke Manning is a +4 in his last 9 games.

Luke Antonacci is a +9 in his last 8 games.

Luc Salem is a +6 in 10 games in March.

Reed Lebster Has 31 Goals This Season

Reed Lebster scored his 30th goal of the season on March 12th vs Tulsa. Lebster is the first Grizzlies to reach 30 plus goals since Brandon Cutler scored 36 goals for the 2023-24 club. Ryan Kinasewich is the only player to have multiple 30 plus goal seasons in team history.

Grizzlies Single Season Goals Leaders

Ryan Kinasewich - 48 (2009-10).

Kinasewich - 39 (2005-06).

Kip Miller - 38 (1997-98).

Mark Lawrence - 36 (1997-98).

Brett Lievers - 36 (1995-96).

John Purves - 36 (1999-2000).

Brandon Cutler - 36 (2023-24).

Caleb Herbert - 32 (2018-19).

Tom May- 31 (2008-09).

Sean Tallaire - 31 (1999-2000).

Brad Lauer - 31 (1998-99).

Reed Lebster - 31 (2025-26).

Paul McIlveen - 30 (2011-12).

AJ Perry - 30 (2009-10).

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 24-31-8-1

Home record: 7-16-5

Road record: 17-15-3-1

Win percentage: .445

Standings Points: 57

Last 10: 4-4-1-1

Streak: 0-1

Goals per game: 3.19 (9th) Goals for: 202

Goals against per game: 3.59 (28th) Goals Against: 230

Shots per game: 31.27 (12th) Total Shots: 2001

Shots against per game: 31.45 (21st) Total Shots: 2013

Power Play: 46 for 219- 21.0 % (Tied 6th)

Penalty Kill: 153 for 194 - 78.9 % (Tied 23rd)

Penalty Minutes: 639. 9.98 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 5.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 6.

Record When Scoring First: 18-9-3.

Opponent Scores First: 6-22-5-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 6-6-8-1

Games Decided Past Regulation: 2-0-8-1

Attendance per game: 4,485.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (31)

Assists: Danny Dzhaniyev (41)

Points: Dzhaniyev (64)

Plus/Minus: Maxim Barbashev (+8)

PIM: Mathieu Boislard (56)

Power Play Points: Danny Dzhaniyev (23)

Power Play Goals: Tyler Gratton (10)

Power Play Assists: Dzhaniyev (21)

Shots on Goal: Danny Dzhaniyev (254)

Shooting Percentage: Reilly Connors (15.9 %) - Minimum 60 shots

Game Winning Goals: Lebster (5)

Wins: Dylan Wells (7)

Save %: Kyle Keyser (.917) - Minimum 2 games.

Goals Against Average: Kyle Keyser (2.43) - Minimum 2 games.

Shutouts: Kaskisuo, Keyser, Miska, Wells (1)







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