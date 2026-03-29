Rush Win Another Thriller over Knight Monsters

Published on March 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush on game night

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush on game night(Rapid City Rush)

STATELINE, NV - The Rapid City Rush (27-31-5) fell behind 2-0 early, but rattled off four consecutive goals en route to a 5-4 win over the Tahoe Knight Monsters (31-28-5) at Tahoe Blue Event Center on Saturday.

Tahoe delivered an early punch with a transition goal 14 seconds in, then added another off a takeaway halfway through the first.

The Rush quickly responded. Mitchell Smith sniped home his second goal of the year from the left circle, then Brett Davis cashed in to tie the game, 2-2, before the first intermission.

Rapid City's scoring run continued in the second period. Jake Ratzlaff wired a point shot through a screen to grab the lead, then Ryan Chyzowski banged in a power play one-timer from Clay Hanus to make it 4-2.

Tahoe got one back before the second period ended, but Bobby Russell answered for the Rush with 17 minutes remaining in the game. The Knight Monsters converted on a power play of their own, but Rapid City defended their one-goal lead and Russell's goal stood up as the game-winner.

Three of Russell's five goals this season have wound up game-winners. His last goal prior to tonight was on December 31st against Tahoe.

Hanus picked up his first professional point on the primary power play assist. The rookie from Minnetonka, Minn. has impressed in his first weekend with the Rush.

For a second straight night, the Knight Monsters had the Rush on the ropes, but Rapid City battled through adversity to grab two points on the road. The Rush scored five of the last seven goals over a 48-minute stretch.

Rico DiMatteo won his third straight start, posting 30 saves on 34 shots. Jordan Papirny was 23-for-28 in the loss.

The Rush jumped into fifth place in the Mountain Division standings. They now trail Tahoe by eight points with nine games remaining.

Next game: Sunday, March 29 at Tahoe. 4:00 p.m. MDT puck drop from Tahoe Blue Event Center.

The Rapid City Rush return home to face the Tulsa Oilers on April 1st, 3rd, and 4th at The Monument Ice Arena! We're rolling out the C of Red on Saturday, April 4th for Affiliation Night, presented by KT Connections. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.

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ECHL Stories from March 29, 2026

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