Utah Grizzlies Sign Marek Hejduk, Isak Posch Reassigned to Utah

Published on March 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Marek Hejduk. Goaltender Isak Posch was reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Utah has also released forward Mike Gelatt.

Marek is the son of former Colorado Avalanche great Milan Hejduk. Marek played at Harvard University for four seasons from 2022-2026, scoring 17 goals and 15 assists. He played for the U.S National Development Team that played in the USHL from 2020-2022. Marek is 6'1" and 195 pounds. Hejduk will wear number 14 for Utah.

Posch Has appeared in 27 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles and has a 15-7-5 record with a 2.66 goals against average and a 895 save percentage. Isak has two shutouts with the AHL's Colorado Eagles during the 2025-26 season, October 11, 2025 vs Calgary (18 saves) and October 22, 2025 at San Diego (26 saves). Posch played at St. Cloud State University for two seasons from 2023-25, where he had a record of 17-16-2 with a .915 save percentage and a 2.60 goals against average). Posch had 3 shutouts in two college seasons. Posch signed a two year NHL Entry Deal with the Colorado Avalanche on March 25, 2025.

Mike Gelatt was the number one star in Utah's 3-1 win at Indy on March 22, 2026 as he scored two goals in the third period.

The Grizzlies host the Allen Americans on Sunday, March 29 at 3:10 pm. Utah hosts Wichita for a three-game series on April 1, 3-4. Face-off all three nights are at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.







ECHL Stories from March 29, 2026

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