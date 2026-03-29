Rush Game Notes: March 29, 2026 at Tahoe Knight Monsters

Published on March 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(STATELINE, Nev.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are looking for a sweep as they conclude their six-game road trip against the Tahoe Knight Monsters. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. MDT on Sunday at Tahoe Blue Event Center.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush fell behind 2-0 early, but rattled off four consecutive goals en route to a 5-4 win over the Tahoe Knight Monsters at Tahoe Blue Event Center on Saturday. Tahoe delivered an early punch with a transition goal 14 seconds in, then added another off a takeaway halfway through the first. The Rush quickly responded. Mitchell Smith sniped home his second goal of the year from the left circle, then Brett Davis cashed in to tie the game, 2-2, before the first intermission. Rapid City's scoring run continued in the second period. Seth Fyten deflected a point shot through a screen to grab the lead, then Ryan Chyzowski banged in a power play one-timer from Clay Hanus to make it 4-2. Tahoe got one back before the second period ended, but Bobby Russell answered for the Rush with 17 minutes remaining in the game. The Knight Monsters converted on a power play of their own, but Rapid City defended their one-goal lead and Russell's goal stood up as the game-winner.

WITH OUR BACKS AGAINST THE WALL

For a second straight night, the Knight Monsters had the Rush on the ropes, but Rapid City battled through adversity to grab two points on the road. The Rush scored the final three goals on Friday after trailing in the third period, then scored five of the last seven goals in Saturday's game.

BIG GOAL BOBBY

Bobby Russell scored his first goal since December 31st, 2025 against Tahoe. It went on to be the game-winner. The defenseman has only scored five goals this season, but three of them have been GWGs.

SMITTY STARTS THE RALLY

The unlikeliest of goal scorers kicked off the Rush's four-goal run last night. Mitchell Smith scored just his second of the year, and first against a goaltender. Smith's last goal against a goaltender was just over a year ago: March 21st, 2025 against Wichita.

HANDO-P

Clay Hanus had his first professional point wiped off the board on Friday. Last night, he earned it right back with a gorgeous zone entry and setup for Ryan Chyzowski on the power play. Hanus, signed to a Calgary Wranglers AHL/ECHL contract on Wednesday, has shown great calmness and poise with the puck after having not played a pro game in four years.

TAKING ON THE BIG MAN

Jake Ratzlaff dropped the gloves for the first time as a pro last night. His opponent? None other than Anthony Collins, one of the most accomplished fighters in ECHL history. Ratzlaff held his own, and neither man went down through the duration of the fight.

BERNARD GOES UP

Xavier Bernard was recalled to the Calgary Wranglers after Friday's game and left town Saturday morning. As a result, Jake Ratzlaff stepped in and picked up a primary assist in his stead. The Rush have seen two defensemen- Bernard and Chase Pauls- called up while on this road trip. Four of their six D last night were rookies.

RICO RECORDS A WIN

Rico DiMatteo won his third consecutive start with 30 saves on 34 shots. The rookie from Brasher Falls, N.Y. has posted a .919 save percentage in those three games. His two wins on this road trip are his first two in the ECHL.

The Rapid City Rush return home to face the Tulsa Oilers on April 1st, 3rd, and 4th at The Monument Ice Arena! We're rolling out the C of Red on Saturday, April 4th for Affiliation Night, presented by KT Connections. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from March 29, 2026

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