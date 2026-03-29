Rapid City Earns 5-4 Win on Opening Night of First Responders Weekend

Published on March 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, were defeated by the Rapid City Rush by a score of 5-4.

In the first period, it was Tahoe who got off to a hot start, as Sloan Stanick scored just 14 seconds into the game to give the Knight Monsters a 1-0 lead. Adam Pitters would make it a multi-goal period for Tahoe with his fifth of the season to go up 2. However, in the final seven minutes of the period, Mitchell Smith and Brett Davis found the back of the net to tie the game at 2 heading into the first intermission.

In the second, the Rush continued their scoring as Seth Fyten scored his fifth of the year, and Ryan Chyzowski added on with his team-leading 27th goal of the year to put Rapid City up 4-2. In the final minute of the middle period, Jake McGrew became the fifth Knight Monster this season to reach 20 goals as he scored with just 18 seconds left to cut the lead to 4-3 for the Rush.

In the final 20 minutes, Rapid City would push their lead back to 2 with a goal by Bobby Russell to make it 5-3. Although Luke Adam would score his 17th of the season on the power play, it wasn't enough to earn the victory as Rapid City earned a 5-4 victory.

The Knight Monsters return home on Sunday, March 29, 2026, to take on the Rapid City Rush at Tahoe Blue Event Center for the final night of First Responders Weekend. Puck drop is at 3:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 2:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

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